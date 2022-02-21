MAPPA Posts Yuri!!! on Ice 5th Anniversary Visual

MAPPA released an original illustration to commemorate the Yuri!!! on Ice anime's 5th anniversary. The illustration depicts the characters practicing in the ice skating rink while wearing masks.

The illustration is the second 5th anniversary image to be released. Sportswear brand Mizuno Shop will display the illustration in its Tokyo and Osaka stores starting from February 23.

Mizuno Shop posted the first anniversary illustration in December as part of its merchandise lineup: