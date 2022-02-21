Interest
MAPPA Posts Yuri!!! on Ice 5th Anniversary Visual

posted on by Kim Morrissy

MAPPA released an original illustration to commemorate the Yuri!!! on Ice anime's 5th anniversary. The illustration depicts the characters practicing in the ice skating rink while wearing masks.

The illustration is the second 5th anniversary image to be released. Sportswear brand Mizuno Shop will display the illustration in its Tokyo and Osaka stores starting from February 23.

Mizuno Shop posted the first anniversary illustration in December as part of its merchandise lineup:

The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016. The Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence sequel film was originally scheduled for 2019 but was delayed "in order to substantially scale up the content more than originally planned." The staff announced the film in April 2017.

