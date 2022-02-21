Interest
MAPPA Posts Yuri!!! on Ice 5th Anniversary Visual
posted on by Kim Morrissy
MAPPA released an original illustration to commemorate the Yuri!!! on Ice anime's 5th anniversary. The illustration depicts the characters practicing in the ice skating rink while wearing masks.
❄『ユーリ!!! on ICE』新規描き下ろしイラスト公開❄— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) February 19, 2022
放送5周年描き下ろしイラスト 第2弾を公開いたしました！
各国選手もいる中での勝生勇利選手の公式練習の様子です。#yurionice #yurionice5th #勝生勇利 pic.twitter.com/ztHJGbvNRv
The illustration is the second 5th anniversary image to be released. Sportswear brand Mizuno Shop will display the illustration in its Tokyo and Osaka stores starting from February 23.
Mizuno Shop posted the first anniversary illustration in December as part of its merchandise lineup:
「ユーリ!!! on ICE」5周年を記念した公式描き下ろしイラストの1枚を公開！さらに明日から受付開始のミニコラボ（日本代表ウエア、手袋、タオル）のデザイン画もこの下↓に続けてご紹介します。#もしも勝生勇利選手が代表ウエアを着たら #yurionice #yurionice5th #勝生勇利 #フィギュアスケート pic.twitter.com/8ZUX5wOGxi— MIZUNOSHOP（ミズノ公式） (@mizunoshop) December 26, 2021
The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016. The Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence sequel film was originally scheduled for 2019 but was delayed "in order to substantially scale up the content more than originally planned." The staff announced the film in April 2017.