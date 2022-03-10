Love Live! Reference Makes It Into WWE 2K22 Game

Marcellus Black's "Nico Nico Knee" move went viral in 2016

A reference to the "Nico Nico Nii" catchphrase from Love Live! has snuck its way into the WWE 2K22 wrestling game in the form of one of the game's pre-set crowd signs, which reads "NICO NICO KNEE!!!"

The sign is a nod to the signature move of the amateur wrestler Marcellus Black (real name Brennan Williams), who is an outspoken anime fan and independent Virtual YouTuber. A video of him performing the "Nico Nico Knee" move, which involves literally kneeing his opponent, went viral in 2016.

Williams commented on the reference on Twitter, saying, "Okay. This is surreal hahahaha." He also described it as "cooler than physically being in the game," and joked "I AM THE STRONGEST VTUBER OF ALL TIME."

I AM THE STRONGEST VTUBER OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/g1rNKs5mJe — brennan / jibo | vtuber (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) March 8, 2022

The deluxe edition of the WWE 2K22 game for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S shipped on Tuesday, and the standard edition will ship on Friday.

Source: Brennan Williams's Twitter account