Life-Sized Gawr Gura Figure To Be Sold at Charity Auction

hololive's popular shark VTuber will also get a 1/7 scale figure

hololive's official English Twitter account posted an image of the life-sized Gawr Gura figure, which was first unveiled at the hololive Super Expo 2022 event in Chiba's Makuhari Messe convention center last weekend. The figure of the popular shark VTuber will be sold at a charity auction, with more details to come at a later date.

A 1/7 scale figure was also on display and will go on sale "soon."

Gawr Gura debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020. She is "a descendant of the Lost City of Atlantis, who swam to Earth while saying, 'It's so boring down there LOLOLOL!' She bought her clothes (and her shark hat) in the human world and she really loves them. In her spare time, she enjoys talking to marine life."

She is currently the world's most popular YouTuber in terms of subscribers, with over 3.87 million followers.

