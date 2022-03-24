Universal Studios Japan Previews 1st Large-Scale Cool Japan Event In Two Years

Universal Studios Japan posted video previews of its latest Universal Cool Japan attractions earlier this month. The park is currently running Monster Hunter, Attack on Titan , Detective Conan , Hunter x Hunter , and Sailor Moon attractions until August 28. It is the park's first large-scale event in two years.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne XR WALK

This attraction requires participants to lug around 8 kilograms (around 18 pounds) worth of gear for 25 minutes, among other physical demands. Players select one of five weapons from the game—great sword, long sword, hammer, switch axe, and heavy bowgun—and venture into a snowfield reproduced in 360-degrees in virtual reality. From there, players can either explore or track down and defeat Velkhana, a monster introduced in Iceborne . Cooperative play with up to 4 players is allowed, and players are said to be able to feel "the roar of huge monsters, the surrounding wind pressure, and the impact of weapons in one's grip."

Attack on Titan XR Ride

The Attack on Titan XR ride is a rerun of the attraction which first debuted in 2020. It combines a physical ride on tracks and a virtual reality headset to give riders a unique experience in the despair-filled world of the series. This attraction commemorates the 10th anniversary of Hajime Isayama 's manga, and it is the series' first XR ride. Riders come face to face with Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Hange, and Sasha.

Detective Conan World

" Detective Conan World," based on Gosho Aoyama 's long-running Detective Conan series, will feature four attractions: the new story roller-coaster experience " Detective Conan x Hollywood Dream the Ride," the escape room game " Detective Conan The Escape" featuring "that person," the park-wide mystery " Detective Conan Mystery Challenge," and the murder mystery dining experience " Detective Conan Mystery Restaurant."

Hunter x Hunter The Real 4D

This 4D attraction will feature a completely original 3D video of Gon and Hisoka's fight. Movement and water effects will be incorporated in the viewing experience.

Sailor Moon The Miracle 4D ~Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe~

A "deluxe" version of a 2019 attraction that featured an original story with Sailor Pluto, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn, and Chibi Moon. The 4D film will take place during a soiree at the Moon Palace. The 10 Guardians will save Sailor Moon herself and help awaken her powered up form, Super Sailor Moon.