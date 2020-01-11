Universal Cool Japan Ad Puts the Detective Conan Characters in the Real World

Universal Studios Japan released an ad for its " Cool Japan " attractions on Monday. The latest ad showcases the Detective Conan and Lupin III attractions. The 30-second ad blends 2D animation and live-action footage by showing the Detective Conan characters interacting with theme park goers in the real world. It also highlights the Lupin III live street entertainment show.

" Detective Conan World," based on Gosho Aoyama 's long-running Detective Conan series, will feature a record four attractions: the new story roller-coaster experience " Detective Conan x Hollywood Dream the Ride," the escape room game " Detective Conan The Escape" featuring "that person," the park-wide mystery " Detective Conan Mystery Challenge," and the murder mystery dining experience " Detective Conan Mystery Restaurant."

A second 15-second ad highlights the " Attack on Titan XR Ride", which combines a physical ride on tracks and a virtual reality headset to give riders a unique experience in the despair-filled world of the series. This attraction will commemorate the 10th anniversary of Hajime Isayama 's manga, and it will also be the series' first XR ride.

The park will also run a Monster Hunter World: Iceborne attraction. The attractions are scheduled from January 21 to June 28 as part of Universal Studios Japan 's "Universal Cool Japan " initiative, which will celebrate its sixth anniversary in 2020.

Last year's "Universal Cool Japan " attractions featured collaborations with Sailor Moon , Lupin the 3rd , Detective Conan , Godzilla, Attack on Titan , and Neon Genesis Evangelion .