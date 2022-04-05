Levi Gets Pumped on Caffeine

A new commercial for the energy drink ZONe is starring Levi Ackermann from the Attack on Titan series, possibly capitalizing on the connection between the drink and the electric moments of Levi being "in the zone" and pulling off inhuman feats of Titan-slaying.

The commercial, "To the Invincible Zone, Levi" depicts Levi confronting the Beast Titan in a city inspired by modern-day Shibuya.

Additionally, the ZONe members program has also started in conjunction with the release of the commercial. By scanning the QR code attached to the ZONe account and accumulating points, members can enter a giveaway for various limited edition goods and receive other special offers.

