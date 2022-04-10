You Can Still Vote For 2023's Snow Miku & Rabbit Yukine Design

Get your vote in before tomorrow!

Last week, Good Smile Company revealed all six finalist designs for 2023's Snow Miku and her companion Rabbit Yukine, and invited the public to vote for their favorite to be chosen as the official design. Voting will close on April 11, so if any of the designs below catches your liking, be sure to cast your votes here soon.

Voting for the 2023 Snow Miku & Rabbit Yukine Outfit Design Poll closes very soon! Be sure to cast your vote for your favorite design to make sure your voice is heard!



Vote: https://t.co/cahlNy8j9q#SnowMiku #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/bwFrxBMkok — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) April 9, 2022

Below is a more detailed breakdown of each of the six designs. This year's design theme was the skies of Hokkaido:



"Snow Miku Palette" by Shirayuki Towa



"Snowy Sky in the Middle of the Night" by Yen-G



"Snow Miku 2023" by MINT



"Weather Reporter-chan" by Azaka



"Pure White Canvas" by Kakami



"Sunrise" by Isakytm

The winning design will be revealed at the Magical Mirai 10th Anniversary event, which will be held in Osaka, Tokyo, and Sapporo on August 12-14, September 2-4, and February 4-5 (2023) respectively.

Snow Miku has been a fixture at the annual Snow Festival in Sapporo, with new designs each year that are decided via an annual design contest with public vote.

Sources: Goodsmile Official Twitter, Siliconcera