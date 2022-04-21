2nd Bubble Making-Of Video Highlights the Attack on Titan Connection

Both anime use parkour as a reference for their action scenes

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming its second staff interview video on Wednesday for Bubble , the new original anime film by Wit Studio . In the "Action Section" video, director Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and producer Genki Kawamura ( your name. , BELLE ) commented on how they developed the parkour-inspired action, while also highlighting the Attack on Titan connection.

According to Araki, Bubble and Attack on Titan are alike in that they both use parkour as a reference for their action scenes. He said that his previous exposure to the athletic discipline inspired him to create something based entirely around it, so he consulted with a professional parkour athlete, Zen, for Bubble 's choreography.

Zen pointed out some specific things about the characters that are expressed visually: Uta has naturalistic movements like a graceful animal, while Hibiki has very controlled movements that express his persistent efforts. Kawamura said that he couldn't think of a better director than Araki to express the relationship between characters through the physicality of their movements.

Other tidbits from the interview: Araki told Hibiki's voice actor Jun Shison to act naturalistically, and he was given the room to put down his mic and move his entire body. For Uta's voice actress Riria. , the idea was that the singer's debut as a voice actress would complement the character's newfound discovery of what it is like to be human.

In the first making-of video, Araki and Kawamura explained how they developed the plot and assembled the film's "star" creative team.

Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is directing the film at Wit Studio , with a script by Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ), and character designs by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ). Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , 86 ) is composing the music.

The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. The film played as an official selection of the Generation 14plus section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 10-20.

Source: Comic Natalie