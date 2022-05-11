You Can Build This Gunpla In the Bath (Theoretically)

New Bikkura Tamago collab bundles Gunpla inside bath bomb

Picture this: you settle down for a relaxing soak with some bath bomb, but when it melts, out comes... a Gunpla?

Bikkura Tamago (Surprise Egg) is a popular toy brand in Japan, famous for bundling capsule toys inside bath bombs. The brand is teaming up with Gunpla for an Entry Grade 1/144 scale Strike Gundam (Deactive Mode) and a mini GOOhN or ZnO from the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series. Entry Grade Gunpla can be built without any tools, making it theoretically possible to assemble while you're still in the bath (although perhaps not advisable).

The Shizuoka Hobby Show unveiled the novelty Gunpla on Wednesday, and it will be exhibited to the public this weekend. It will go on sale in Japan in July, costing 1,450 yen (approximately US$11).

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web