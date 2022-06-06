Kenshi Yonezu Streams Shin Ultraman "M87" Music Video

Singer Kenshi Yonezu began streaming a music video for his "M87" song on Friday, the theme song for Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film. The video incorporates clips from the film.

The song was downloaded 37,250 times in the first three days since it debuted digitally on May 12, and it ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly digital single ranking for the May 9-15 week. It is Yonezu's 10th single to rank #1 — more than any other performing act in Japan.

The film also opened on May 13, and debuted at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 641,802 tickets to earn 993,410,050 yen (about US$7.68 million) in its first three days. It has the highest-earning debut weekend for a live-action Japanese film in 2022 so far.

Shin Ultraman was delayed from its previously planned early summer 2021 timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team helmed the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno was in charge of planning and scripts.

