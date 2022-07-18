Interest
Uncle From Another World Gets Triple Collab With Chain Chronicle Smartphone Game, Sonic the Hedgehog
posted on by Kim Morrissy
In today's amusing collab news, Uncle From Another World announced a simultaneous crossover with Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and the Chain Chronicle smartphone RPG. The official Twitter accounts for Uncle From Another World and Chain Chronicle posted promotional images on Sunday:
／#異世界おじさん × #チェンクロ × #ソニック— 『異世界おじさん』公式@TVアニメ放送&配信中！ (@Isekai_Ojisan) July 17, 2022
トリプルコラボ決定!!🎊
＼
コラボ情報ティザーサイトがオープンしました！✨https://t.co/Fp1WuOTF7Q
おじさん、すごいコラボに混ぜていただいちゃうことに…！👓
詳細は続報をお待ちください！🎉 pic.twitter.com/X7G6maXKXp
＼絆の大感謝祭 📺 ただいま放送中／— チェインクロニクル公式 (@PirikaChro) July 17, 2022
異世界おじさん＆ソニックコラボ開催決定！
おじさんとソニックの夢の出会いがチェンクロで実現！
詳細はコラボ特設サイトをチェック！
◆コラボ特設サイトはこちらhttps://t.co/fTbaEIhUQ4#異世界おじさん #ソニック #チェンクロ #絆の大感謝祭配信中 pic.twitter.com/2VxlQOaj5N
The Uncle From Another World anime depicts the eponymous Ojisan ("Uncle") as a devoted Sega fan. After returning to the real world, he asks: "Who won the 90s console wars?" The anime also contains numerous visual references to Sega properties.
In an amusing publicity stunt in the real world, Sega designated Ojisan the "Official Sega Uncle" last December, with a certificate to prove it.
Sega's Chain Chronicle smartphone game launched in 2013. Its fourth part launched in November 2020. A global version of the game ran from 2014-2016. The game inspired a television anime and anime film series project in 2017.
The television anime of Hotondoshindeiru's Uncle From Another World (Isekai Ojisan) manga premiered on Netflix in Japan on July 6. Netflix will debut the anime outside of Japan on July 20.