Uncle From Another World Gets Triple Collab With Chain Chronicle Smartphone Game, Sonic the Hedgehog

In today's amusing collab news, Uncle From Another World announced a simultaneous crossover with Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and the Chain Chronicle smartphone RPG. The official Twitter accounts for Uncle From Another World and Chain Chronicle posted promotional images on Sunday:

The Uncle From Another World anime depicts the eponymous Ojisan ("Uncle") as a devoted Sega fan. After returning to the real world, he asks: "Who won the 90s console wars?" The anime also contains numerous visual references to Sega properties.

In an amusing publicity stunt in the real world, Sega designated Ojisan the "Official Sega Uncle" last December, with a certificate to prove it.

Sega 's Chain Chronicle smartphone game launched in 2013. Its fourth part launched in November 2020. A global version of the game ran from 2014-2016. The game inspired a television anime and anime film series project in 2017.

The television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga premiered on Netflix in Japan on July 6. Netflix will debut the anime outside of Japan on July 20.

Source: Collaboration website via Otakomu