Jujutsu Kaisen To Arrive at Universal Studios Japan with Special 4D Episode

Universal Studios Japan announced Monday that it would be incorporating the Jujutsu Kaisen anime into not one, but two attractions at the theme park this year.

The first is " Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D." This 4D cinema experience (with all the usual wind in your face, sprays of water, and moving seats) will feature an entirely original animation that is about 20 minutes long. The story is likewise completely new. Here's the official synopsis:

A new branch of the Jujutsu High School is opening in Osaka, Japan. As prospective students for this new school, you are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for the school building. According to Kuroishi, the man claiming to be the principal of the Osaka branch, this new school will be established to train jujutsu sorcerers in order to save people from the ever-increasing number of curses that have been inflicted upon them in recent years. There is something fishy going on here... Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara have secretly infiltrated the ceremony... But just as the ceremony begins with great pomp and circumstance, a terrible plot is revealed...!

The second Jujutsu Kaisen -themed attraction is a retooling of the roller coaster “Hollywood Dream - The Ride” called “ Jujutsu Kaisen X Hollywood Dream - The Ride ~Kaikai Kitan~.” This roller coaster features an inbuilt sound system that allows each individual rider to pick from a selection of songs to ride to. For the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, the anime's theme song, “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve, will be available for your listening enjoyment.

“ Jujutsu Kaisen the Real 4-D” is scheduled to run from September 16, 2022 to July 2, 2023. “ Jujutsu Kaisen X Hollywood Dream - The Ride ~Kaikai Kitan~,” on the other hand, will only run from September 16, 2022, to January 18, 2023.

Source: Universal Studios Japan via Nijimen