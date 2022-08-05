×
AI: The Somnium Files Creator Has Some Profound Thoughts on Gender Identity

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis

Zero Escape and AI: The Somnium Files writer and director Kōtarō Uchikoshi took to Twitter recently with a bit of trivia about the gender identity of one of the minor characters in his latest game, AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative.

*Note: This article contains minor spoilers for AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative.

His original tweet thread dives not only into the gender identity of Marco (an AI designed to help police solve crimes by diving into the minds of criminals and key witnesses), but also about the localization process and why certain choices were made as to how the character was referred to in English.

Unsurprisingly, the conservative side of the game's fandom exploded. Some complaints were met with sarcastic humor.

Others were met with a sincere outpouring of love in the face of hate.

But the most interesting bit was when the conversation turned into a philosophical look at gender identity in general.

Uchikoshi has expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community in both of his AI: The Somnium Files games. In the original game, Mizuki tells Marble bar owner Mama, "The LGBT community is rich in sensibility, has excellent taste, and is full of talented, artistic people. And they share a common struggle...It makes them more sensitive and capable of sympathy. That's why so many of them are kind and caring. And they choose to live their lives, on their own terms. It means they have a strong backbone. So because of all that, I really respect them. They're even kinda cool..."

The same sentiment is reiterated in the sequel where Mizuki chastises people who discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals, the disabled community, and other minorities. The game's encyclopedia entry for LGBTQ+ also plainly states: "The acronym LGBTQ+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning. I love them all!"

Source: Kotaro Uchikoshi on Twitter

