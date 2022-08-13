French Dub Voice Actress on Classroom of the Elite Let Go Due to Fandub Connections

Voice actress Anna Lauzeray-Gishi , who played Kikyō Kushida in Crunchyroll 's French-language dub of Classroom of the Elite , wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that she has been let go from the role. She explained that the reason provided by Crunchyroll was because of her involvement in a Chainsaw Man fandub, and that Crunchyroll has given her permission to communicate this to her fans.

She elaborated she would have liked an amicable solution to the issue, such as removing the fandub, but this was not offered to her. She said that was shocked by the decision, as a voice actor who honed the craft through fandubbing. She added that fandubbers are increasingly finding professional work thanks to their hard work and talents, and she hopes that her situation of being punished for fan work is an isolated case.

Finally, she asked fans not to harass the next actress playing the character, and expressed her well wishes to whoever that person may be.

Crunchyroll issued ANN the following statement: " Anna Lauzeray-Gishi is no longer contracted by Crunchyroll for dubbing roles. We can't comment on the reasons for her departure but do wish her the best in her career."

Lauzeray-Gishi is also known as the French voice of Rent-A-Girlfriend 's Chizuru Mizuhara, Fire Force 's Iris, and Food Wars! 's Momo Akanegakubo. As a fandub actress, she is a contributor of the Re: Take YouTube channel, which creates parody summaries of popular anime.