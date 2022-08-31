User-Submitted Manga Site Holds Contest With Overseas Publishing As Prize

Manga Meets, a user-submitted manga website managed by Shueisha , is holding a manga contest for its second anniversary. The top prize involves a serialization deal with the female-targeted manga app Manga Mee, as well as the U.S.-based digital publisher Comikey , on top of its 300,000 yen cash prize (about US$2,165).

All submissions must include the first three chapters of the story, and formatted in the webtoon top-to-bottom reading style. The deadline is October 11. During the same period, the Manga Mee app is also holding its own separate manga competition with three categories: Character Linework, Character Coloring, and Color Backgrounds. The top entries will also get an immediate serialization deal with Manga Mee.

Finally, Manga Meets is also commemorating its second anniversary by hosting an online seminar on September 21 aimed at people who wish to draw serialized manga for apps. Yomi Sakurai ( Dakanai Anata to Dakaretai Watashi ) will serve as the lecturer. The editorial department will hold a livestream discussion about top-to-bottom style manga on September 22. Those interested in applying can do so through the online form until September 11.

