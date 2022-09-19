Nights with a Cat Makes a Perfect Advertisement for Cat Food

The adorable short anime collaborates with the Ciao Churu cat food brand

The adorable Nights with a Cat short anime unveiled a 15-seconod collaboration commercial on Thursday with its perfect partner in crime: the Ciao Churu cat food brand.

The ad features the following cat celebrities on social media: Uni, Komaru, Shirasu and Niboshi, Purin and Mel, Matsutake and Osushi, and Maru.

The anime has been streaming new episodes weekly on its's official YouTube channel beginning on August 3, and it also airs on Tokyo MX and AT-X in Japan.

Minoru Ashina ( Isekai Quartet , Kaiju Girls ) is directing the anime at Studio Puyukai , and is also penning the scripts. Minoru Takehara ( Isekai Quartet , Ple Ple Pleiades ) is drawing the character designs and is also the animation director. Kana Utatane ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , Mieruko-chan ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and released the first volume on June 21. The company describes the story:

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Kyuryu Z first posted the manga on a personal Twitter account, where it became a popular hit. Kadokawa published the manga's third print volume on April 28, and it will publish the fourth volume on October 27.

