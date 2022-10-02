Lycoris Recoil Anime Changes Episode 11 Eyecatch Illustrations to Discourage Fans from Imitating the Poses in Real Life

Red spider lilies are poisonous, so don't go putting them in your mouth!

The Lycoris Recoil anime's official website announced on Friday that the series has changed the eyecatch illustrations for episode 11. The illustrations are being replaced on streaming platforms, and all subsequent television broadcasts of the episode will also use the new illustrations.

As of press time, Crunchyroll 's episode 11 stream shows the following eyecatch images:

The reason for the change is because in the original illustration, the characters are shown putting red spider lilies (i.e. lycoris) flowers in their mouths. The flowers are poisonous, and the production committee asks that fans do not imitate the poses in real life.

The original poses are still maintained in the opening animation (see below). The production committee explained that this is to respect the artistic intent of the sequence.

The anime premiered on July 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it will also stream an English dub .