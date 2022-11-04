New Saikyō Jump Issue Focuses on My Hero Academia

The issue was released on Wednesday and included everything from popularity vote predictions to historical information about Japanese warlords relayed by characters from the manga.

The December issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine focused on Kōhei Horikoshi 's popular My Hero Academia series with a slew of unique features. The issue was released on Wednesday and included everything from popularity vote predictions to historical information about Japanese warlords relayed by characters from the manga.

The popularity predictions were written by three people who know My Hero Academia very well: Saikyō Jump 's editor-in-chief, the magazine's publicity head, and manga creator Mengo Yokoyari who is also known to be a fan of the series.

The issue also bundled My Hero Academia logo stickers, a clear file that features collaboration art between My Hero Academia and Nagano 's Chiikawa manga, and a color page for Yoko Akiyama 's spin-off manga My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions .

Nagano collaborated with My Hero Academia earlier this year to create adorable versions of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki for a t-shirt design.

Saikyō Jump gashapon stations also got a My Hero Academia make-over. The gashapon machines are loaded with pages for the 2023-2024 My Hero Academia calendar.

Source: Comic Natalie