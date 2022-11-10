Enroll in Asticassia With These Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Jerseys

Suletta from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has constantly been looking for friends (preferably without any ulterior motives) since she arrived at the Asticassia School of Technology, and with these new jerseys from Bandai's clothing brand Bancolle!, you too can enroll as an Asticassia student (or pretend to be one) and help Suletta fulfill her goal.

Image via Gundam Info

While they are inspired by the uniforms worn by Asticassia students in the anime, these jerseys are also designed for comfort—the tie portion is detachable, and the sleeves leave plenty of room to move around in. So if wading through the treacherous social waters between students beholden to their parents' political ambitions (or mecha duels) doesn't seem appealing to you, then these jerseys also work perfectly well as loungewear.

The jerseys are currently available for pre-order at Premium Bandai for 13,200 yen each, including tax (around $90 USD), and is slated to ship on February 2023.

Source: Gundam Info



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.