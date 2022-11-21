Crunchyroll-Hime Inspires Retro PC, Game Boy Color Game

Crunchyroll mascot Crunchyroll -Hime is inspiring a "long-lost 8-bit adventure game" on PC and Game Boy Color. Pre-orders for the Hime's Quest physical Game Boy Color game cartridge launched on the Crunchyroll store and the Limited Run Games on Friday with shipment scheduled for May 2023, while a free browser version and downloadable ROM will become available later this year.

Crunchyroll -Hime's Virtual YouTuber persona is streaming a trailer for the game, featuring live-action performances by gaming comedy troupe Mega64.

Crunchyroll describes the game as follows:

Take control as Crunchyroll -Hime to save the anime club from Y2K in her first-ever video game: Hime's Quest . Set in 1999, something electric is in the air. A malevolent force has crept into New Crunchy City, wreaking havoc on its technology, and tragically destroying the Anime Club's precious DVD/ VCR combo player. Can you root out the dastardly cretin brazen enough to ruin their meeting

Y2K is a reference to the contemporary public hysteria around computers being potentially unable to process calendar dates in and after the year 2000.

The game will feature a cameo by horror manga creator Junji Ito and music by 8-bit composer Protodome. As a nod to the Pokémon franchise , the Crunchyroll store will sell a " Crunchyroll Orange" version of the cartridge, while Limited Run Games will sell a "Limited Run Blue" version. The game features hack-and-slash gameplay inspired by the Zelda franchise .

In other Crunchyroll community news, Crunchyroll launched an integration with Discord on Thursday. After linking accounts, users can utilize Discord's Rich Presence feature to display what they are watching on Crunchyroll publicly.

As part of the cross-promotion, Crunchyroll subscribers received a one-month code for Discord Nitro earlier this month. At the same time, Discord Nitro users were given one month of Crunchyroll Premium: Mega Fan. These offers are still available for new Crunchyroll Premium or Discord Nitro users and are subject to additional terms.

Crunchyroll launched its official Discord server in late October.

