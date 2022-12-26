Uncle & Handyman Saitō Cross Over In Another World

...But instead of switching with the young and sprightly Saitō, Uncle swaps with the old wizard Morok

First, it was Isekai Quartet —now there's a new isekai anime crossover on the horizon. Uncle From Another World and Handyman Saitō in Another World teamed up on Wednesday for two crossover visuals, showing the characters swapping places in each other's key visuals.

Amusingly, instead of switching with the young and sprightly Saitō, the eponymous Ojisan ("Uncle") swaps with the old wizard Morok. This is also reflected in the alternate logos for the crossover: "Gramps From Another World" and " Sega Loving Uncle in Another World."

The anime news website Animate Times is also in on the joke, publishing an interview between Uncle and Gramps, where they bond over a mutual interest in retro video games.

Both series originated as manga serializing on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. The Uncle From Another World anime premiered worldwide on Netflix on July 6. The Handyman Saitō in Another World anime will premiere on January 8. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

