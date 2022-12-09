Handyman Saitō in Another World Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, January 8 Debut

Kadokawa began streaming a second promotional video for the television anime of Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Benriya Saitō-san, Isekai ni Iku ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) manga on Friday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on January 8.

Kadokawa also revealed a new visual and more cast members for the series: (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.)

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs. The first episode will screen online on December 17.

The anime stars: (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.)

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) is directing the anime at C2C . Kenta Ihara ( Tomodachi Game ) is handling the series composition and script. Yōko Tanabe is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Dagashi Kashi ) is composing the music. Yuichi Imaizumi ( So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is the sound director.

Teary Planet is performing the anime's opening song "kaleidoscope," and konoco is performing the ending song "Hidamari no Saido" (Sunny Spot's Saturation).

Ichitomo launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in 2018, and Kadokawa published the seventh volume on July 23. The company will publish the eighth volume on December 23. The manga has 450,000 copies in circulation, including digital copies.

The "heartwarming another world fantasy" manga centers on Saitō, an ordinary handyman who is reincarnated into another world. He forms a dungeon exploring party with Raelza, a beautiful and strong warrior; Morok, a powerful magician who due to his senility keeps forgetting spells; and Lafanpan, a cute but miserly fairy. His handyman experience is helpful for when they need to open a locked chest or fix their armor.



Images ©一智和智・ KADOKAWA 刊/「便利屋斎藤さん、異世界に行く」製作委員会

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.