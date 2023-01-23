Chainsaw Man's Makima Gets Majestic New Figure

The approximately 8.86” tall ARTFX J figure costs US$149.99

©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

unveiled a majestic 1/8 scale figure ofMakima on Thursday. The leader of Public Safety Special Division 4 is shown crossing her arm, poised, in a scene of rubble. The approximately 8.86” tall ARTFX J figure costs US$149.99 (plus tax) and is expected to ship in Japan in July.

The sculpt work abounds with fine detail, including Makima's perfectly fitting uniform and delicate braid, as well as her mysterious expression, which is simultaneously gentle and terrifying.

The products will be available in overseas regions via international partners, although the release date will vary depending on each retailer.

Interested in other Chainsaw Man figures for your collection? A 1/8 scale figure of the Chainsaw Man himself is slated for June. Last November, Power got a 1/7 figure recreating the scene where she sits on a toilet and grabs her left breast.

Source: Press Release