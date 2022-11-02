Chainsaw Man's Power Gets Figure With That Pose

Shibuya Scramble Figure opened pre-orders for 29,920 yen figure on Wednesday

The quirky Power from Chainsaw Man is getting a 1/7 scale figure recreating the scene where she sits on a toilet and grabs her left breast. If you want it, you can grab it from the Shibuya Scramble Figure online store for 29,920 yen (about US$202).

A 1/7 scale figure of Power's cat Meowy comes as an exclusive pre-order bonus for purchasing through the Shibuya Scramble Figure online store. The figure is expected to ship in Japan in late September.

To commemorate the figure launching pre-orders on Wednesday, the anime's production studio MAPPA is giving away three figures. In order to enter the draw, you must follow MAPPA 's Twitter account and quote-retweet the tweet below with the #渋スクフィギュア (Shibuya Scramble Figure) and #パワー hashtags.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video on October 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.