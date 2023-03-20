dwarf studios' Hidari Stop-Motion Samurai Film Pilot Takes the Internet By Storm

A stop-motion samurai film featuring wooden puppets is wowing the Internet. dwarf studios ' HIDARI pilot film has gained over 140,000 views on YouTube in just under two weeks. The project's Kickstarter campaign has also more than doubled its two million yen (about US$15,160) goal to create a full-length feature film.

Producer Noriko Matsumoto commented to ANN: "First of all, we'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who is supporting us through Kickstarter . We really appreciate it!!! This is such a unique project that really benefits as an indie approach, so again, we are really happy to see all the support coming in through this Kickstarter campaign."

"As we mentioned in the Kickstarter bio, we are planning for help to support more creative aspects and marketing for a full-length feature film of HIDARI . The more support we get, the more investment we can put into the creative side such as developing the script, R&D and artwork. Independent studios like us always face big challenges to release a full-length film. It requires enough budget to approach the quality level like we are aiming for HIDARI . This will allow us to create HIDARI that is only in our head, and shape a film that is what HIDARI truly deserves to be."

Masashi Kawamura directed the film at dwarf studios ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru , Pokémon Concierge ). The film combines wooden puppets with mechanical designs and chainsaws. The story is an interpretation of the life of the famous left-handed sculptor Jingoro Hidari. He is on a journey of revenge with his partner "Sleeping Cat" and his mechanical prosthetic arm. Finally, Jingoro faces one of his adversaries "Inumaru" in a fight to the death.

HIDARI's YouTube channel is also streaming a behind-the-scenes video, embedded below:

The pilot will screen at the Niigata International Animation Film Festival on Tuesday.

