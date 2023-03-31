SEGA Releases The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog April Fool's Game on Steam

Solve the mystery of Sonic's murder in the free-to-play game

A quirky Sonic murder mystery game is now available free to play on PC via Steam . Published by Sega and developed by the Sonic the Hedgehog social media team, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog was released on April Fool's Day, but is a legitimate game with puzzles and visual novel-style presentation. The game even has an official launch trailer, which the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel began streaming on Saturday.

The Steam page describes the game as follows:

It's Amy Rose's birthday, and she's hosting a murder mystery party on the Mirage Express! When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game's victim, everyone is off to get to the bottom of things. However, something feels a bit off - is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot? Join the colorful cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog series in an exciting new adventure!

The page jokingly declares "everything is canon," but does follow that with a disclaimer: "This is not a Sonic Team title, but we strongly believe in the power of headcanon!"

As of press time, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with 98% of user reviews endorsing the game.

Sources: Steam, Sonic the Hedgehog's official Twitter account