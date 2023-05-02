Super Mario Bros. Movie Camrip Gets Over 9 Million Views Through Unauthorized Twitter Upload

Twitter Blue subscriber uploaded film across 2 parts, was accessible for at least 7 hours

A full-length camrip ofreceived over nine million views on Twitter before finally being taken offline,reported last Sunday. (Note that this number does not represent the total number of users who watched the film in its entirety; Twitter defines a video view as "watched in 50% view for 2 seconds or more, or when someone clicks to expand/unmute your video.")

A Twitter Blue account called "vids that go hard" uploaded the video across two parts on Sunday. The quality of the video was reportedly "pretty high." As of last December, Twitter Blue subscribers are able to post videos up to 60 minutes long and up to 2GB in size, which the "vids that go hard" account user took advantage of for at least seven hours. Forbes reported in an update to its article that the account remained active and apparently unpunished even after their video was initially removed from Twitter. Nevertheless, ANN has confirmed that the account is suspended as of Tuesday.

Twitter has been involved in multiple waves of highly publicized layoffs since Elon Musk took over ownership of the social media platform last October. The work force has gone from around 7,500 employees to less than 2,000 as of March. Since then, the platform has faced criticism from users for removing previously free features and introducing untested features for paid users.

Although The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's box office performance is hardly in dire financial straits (the film has earned an estimated US$1 billion globally as of Sunday), the camrip's proliferation on Twitter is just another in a long string of content moderation issues that have surfaced on the platform since the layoffs. "vids that go hard" did indeed "go hard" by posting a camrip of a popular film currently playing in cinemas—they revealed just how perilously simple it is to abuse Twitter Blue's privileges for piracy, and how such actions can go unmoderated for a surprisingly long time.

Source: Forbes (Paul Tassi)