Fate/Grand Order Arcade Game No Longer Adding New Servants

Game will still continue updates for game balance, new limited-time events

©TYPE-MOON / FGO ARCADE PROJECT

Fate/Grand Order Arcade

The official website for'sgame revealed on Wednesday that it will no longer be adding new playable Servant characters. The game will still continue updates for game balance and new limited-time events.

In addition, the game will distribute a summon token every month and regularly adjust the summon rates to make it easier to summon existing Servants. Servants who were previously exclusive to limited-time events will also return to the summoning pool periodically.

The game featured 20 Servants when it launched in July 2018 in arcades across Japan. Over time, the roster has expanded to 120.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017. The game has inspired various anime adaptations, including OVAs, a TV series, and films.

Source: Fate/Grand Order Arcade Game website