Fist of the North Star Takes Over Hokkaido's Hokuto City

Collab includes original merch, manga exhibition, digital stamp rally

Hokkaido's Hokuto city will collaborate with Fist of the North Star ( Hokuto no Ken ) to celebrate the manga's 40th anniversary. The city will hold multiple events from August 26 to October 31.

Visitors can head to the Hokuto City Tourism Exchange Center to view images from Tetsuo Hara and Buronson 's manga. The center already features a statue of Kenshiro as part of its exhibits on the first floor. Visitors can also try out select menu items at 21 restaurants in the area and receive an original card.

To get the full experience, tourists should download the "Hokuto no City x Hokuto no Ken " app. The app will let visitors participate in a digital stamp rally and receive Fist of the North Star original art board. The app also has an AR function that will add Fist of the North Star characters and frames to pictures in specific locations in Hokuto.

For truly unique items, collectors will want to pick up an acrylic stand with Fist of the North Star characters paired with Hokuto City's official mascot, Zushihocky. Voted the "most unforgettable mascot" in 2020, Zushi Hokki is a piece of sushi comprised of Hokuto's famous Sakhalin surf clam and "Fukkurinko" brand rice. The mascot is considered "creepy-cute." Fans can also pick up campaign tie-in clear files, badges, and tea at the Hokuto City Tourism Exchange Center Annex building.

Japan Airlines ' JALPAK travel agency is hosting a tour of Hokuto centered on the campaign. Participants in the tour will receive a clear file and "Yuria's Affection Tea" as gifts.

The Fist of the North Star television series ran for two seasons from 1984 to 1988 and had 152 episodes. The series also got a film in 1986 and an original video anime (OVA) in 2003. The franchise inspired a live-action film in 1995.

Buronson and Tetsuo Hara ran the original Fist of the North Star manga from 1983 to 1988 in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump magazine.

Source: Comic Natalie