×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
MyAnimeList Rolls Out List of Manga Recommendations for 2024

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Almost 80 title recommendations including Witch Hat Atelier, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, Hirayasumi, more

Want to explore more of the manga world but not exactly sure where to start? MyAnimeList could help you begin a fun manga journey with its second annual “You Should Read This Manga” list that it released on March 21, in collaboration with international booksellers and MyAnimeList users. Aside from the main category, there are three other subcategories: "Should Be Anime," "Best for Beginners," and "Unique Story/Art."

The titles that made it this year are listed below:

You Should Read This Manga 2024

atelier
©Kamome Shirahama, Kodansha
Title: Witch Hat Atelier (also in last year's list)
Author(s): Kamome Shirahama
Serialized in Morning two (Kodansha)

6super
© Jinushi, Square Enix
Title: Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
Author(s): Jinushi
Serialized in Monthly Big Gangan (Square Enix)

blue.jpg.png
©Tsubasa Yamaguchi, Kodansha
Title: Blue Period
Author(s): Tsubasa Yamaguchi
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)

3gachi
© Kei Urana, Kodansha
Title: Gachiakuta
Author(s): Kei Urana
Serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine (Kodansha)

hikaru
©Mokumokuren, Kadokawa
Title: The Summer Hikaru Died (also in last year's list)
Author(s): Mokumokuren
Serialized in Young Ace Up (Kadokawa)

oto.jpg.png
©Amyū, Shueisha
Title: Kono Oto Tomare!
Author(s): Amyū
Serialized in Jump Square (Shueisha)

hirayasumi
© Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan
Title: Hirayasumi
Author(s): Keigo Shinzō
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)

mystery.jpg.png
©Yumi Tamura, Shogakukan
Title: Don't Call It Mystery
Author(s): Yumi Tamura
Serialized in Monthly Flowers (Shogakukan)

medalist
© Tsurumaikada, Kodansha
Title: Medalist (also in last year's list)
Author(s): Tsurumaikada
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)

magus.jpg.png
©Mitsu Izumi, Kodansha
Title: Magus of the Library
Author(s): Mitsu Izumi
Serialized in Good! Afternoon (Kodansha)

kindergarten-wars
©Yu Chiba, Shueisha
Title: Kindergarten WARS
Author(s): Yu Chiba
Serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha)

2hana
© Saka Mikami, Kodansha
Title: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Author(s): Saka Mikami
Serialized on Magazine Pocket (Kodansha)

7uruwashi
© Mika Yamamori, Kodansha
Title: In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Author(s): Mika Yamamori
Serialized in Dessert (Kodansha)

orb.jpg.png
©Uoto, Shogakukan
Title: Orb: On the Movements of the Earth
Author(s): Uoto
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)

game.jpg.png
©Yūki Dōmoto, Shogakukan
Title: I Want to End This Love Game
Author(s): Yūki Dōmoto
Serialized on Sunday Webry (Shogakukan)

vanitas.jpg.png
©Jun Mochizuki, Square Enix
Title: The Case Study of Vanitas
Author(s): Jun Mochizuki
Serialized in Gangan Joker (Square Enix)

hotaru
© Oreko Tachibana, Shogakukan
Title: Firefly Wedding
Author(s): Oreko Tachibana
Serialized in Ura Sunday (Shogakukan)

daemons
© Hiromu Arakawa, Square Enix
Title: Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Author(s): Hiromu Arakawa
Serialized in Monthly Shonen Gangan (Square Enix)

son.jpg.png
©Okura, Square Enix
Title: I Think Our Son Is Gay
Author(s): Okura
Serialized on pixiv (Square Enix)

tengoku
© Masakazu Ishiguro, Kodansha
Title: Heavenly Delusion
Author(s): Masakazu Ishiguro
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)

Should Be Anime

Best for Beginners

Unique Art/Story

MyAnimeList also has the “Try This Manga — for Free!” special content, where a selection of manga titles will be available to read for a limited time. Recommendations by people from the manga industry are also listed in the “Publisher & Bookseller Picks” and “Kodansha: Manga for Everyone" lists.

With these lists of manga recommendations spanning different genres, there's nothing left to do but to go forth, and start your manga exploration!

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives