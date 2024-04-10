Interest
MyAnimeList Rolls Out List of Manga Recommendations for 2024
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Want to explore more of the manga world but not exactly sure where to start? MyAnimeList could help you begin a fun manga journey with its second annual “You Should Read This Manga” list that it released on March 21, in collaboration with international booksellers and MyAnimeList users. Aside from the main category, there are three other subcategories: "Should Be Anime," "Best for Beginners," and "Unique Story/Art."
The titles that made it this year are listed below:
You Should Read This Manga 2024Title: Witch Hat Atelier (also in last year's list)
Author(s): Kamome Shirahama
Serialized in Morning two (Kodansha)
Title: Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
Author(s): Jinushi
Serialized in Monthly Big Gangan (Square Enix)
Title: Blue Period
Author(s): Tsubasa Yamaguchi
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)
Title: Gachiakuta
Author(s): Kei Urana
Serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine (Kodansha)
Title: The Summer Hikaru Died (also in last year's list)
Author(s): Mokumokuren
Serialized in Young Ace Up (Kadokawa)
Title: Kono Oto Tomare!
Author(s): Amyū
Serialized in Jump Square (Shueisha)
Title: Hirayasumi
Author(s): Keigo Shinzō
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: Don't Call It Mystery
Author(s): Yumi Tamura
Serialized in Monthly Flowers (Shogakukan)
Title: Medalist (also in last year's list)
Author(s): Tsurumaikada
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)
Title: Magus of the Library
Author(s): Mitsu Izumi
Serialized in Good! Afternoon (Kodansha)
Title: Kindergarten WARS
Author(s): Yu Chiba
Serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha)
Title: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Author(s): Saka Mikami
Serialized on Magazine Pocket (Kodansha)
Title: In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Author(s): Mika Yamamori
Serialized in Dessert (Kodansha)
Title: Orb: On the Movements of the Earth
Author(s): Uoto
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: I Want to End This Love Game
Author(s): Yūki Dōmoto
Serialized on Sunday Webry (Shogakukan)
Title: The Case Study of Vanitas
Author(s): Jun Mochizuki
Serialized in Gangan Joker (Square Enix)
Title: Firefly Wedding
Author(s): Oreko Tachibana
Serialized in Ura Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: Daemons of the Shadow Realm
Author(s): Hiromu Arakawa
Serialized in Monthly Shonen Gangan (Square Enix)
Title: I Think Our Son Is Gay
Author(s): Okura
Serialized on pixiv (Square Enix)
Title: Heavenly Delusion
Author(s): Masakazu Ishiguro
Serialized in Afternoon (Kodansha)
Should Be Anime
- Sakamoto Days by Yuuto Suzuki (also in last year's list)
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity by Saka Mikami
- Choujin X by Sui Ishida (also in last year's list)
- Gachiakuta by Kei Urana
- Gokurakugai by Yuto Sano
- Boy's Abyss by Ryo Minenami
- Kindergarten WARS by Yu Chiba
- Dai Dark by Q Hayashida (also in last year's list)
- Marriage Toxin by Jōmyaku (Story) and Mizuki Yoda (Art)
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm by Hiromu Arakawa
- Make the Exorcist Fall in Love by Aruma Arima (Story) and Masuku Fukayama (Art)
- The Summer You Were There by Yuama
- Magus of the Library by Mitsu Izumi
- Witch Watch by Kenta Shinohara
- I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl by Azusa Banjo
- Tougen Anki by Yura Urushibara
- After God by Sumi Eno
- The King's Beast by Rei Tōma
- Love's in Sight! by Uoyama
- Though I Am an Inept Villainess by Satsuki Nakamura (Story) and Ei Ohitsuji (Art)
Best for Beginners
- Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu
- Blue Box by Kōji Miura
- Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka (Story) and Mengo Yokoyari (Art)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime by Fuse (Story) and Taiki Kawakami (Art)
- (The Apothecary Diaries by Natsu Hyūga (Original Work), Itsuki Nanao (Story Adaptation), Nekokurage (Art)
- The Dangers in My Heart by Norio Sakurai
- Skip and Loafer by Misaki Takamatsu
- Mieruko-chan by Tomoki Izumi
- You and I Are Polar Opposites by Kōcha Agasawa
- Wind Breaker by Satoru Nii
- A Sign of Affection by Suu Morishita
- Mission: Yozakura Family by Hitsuji Gondaira
- Given by Natsuki Kizu
- Aoashi by Yūgo Kobayashi (Story & Art) and Naohikko Ueno (Original Concept)
- How to Grill Our Love by Shiori Hanatsuka
- Dark Gathering by Kenichi Kondō
- She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat by Sakaomu Yuzaki
- (Doomsday With My Dog by Yū Ishihara
- Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion by Eiko Mutsuhana (Story) and Kamada (Art)
- I Got Caught Up In a Hero Summons, but the Other World was at Peace! by Toudai (Story) and Jorio Heian (Art)
Unique Art/Story
- The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins by Taizan 5
- Usuzumi no Hate by Haruo Iwamune
- Fool Night Kasumi Yasuda
- Is Love the Answer? by Uta Isaki
- Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times by Kenji Tsurubuchi
- Umi ga Hashiru End Roll by John Tarachine
- I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day by Nachi Aono
- Call the Name of the Night by Tama Mitsuboshi
- Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi by sora
- Hiraeth: The End of the Journey by Yuhki Kamatani
- 10 Dance by Satoh Inoue
- Natsume Arata no Kekkon by Tarō Nogizaka
- The Gender of Mona Lisa by Tsumuji Yoshimura
- Girl Crush by Midori Tayama
- No, Youna by Kai Asou
- Bless by Yukino Sonoyama
- Double by Ayako Noda
- He Was My Brother by Minoru Matsuda
- The Fox & Little Tanuki by Mi Tagawa
- Suicide Notes Laid on the Table by Toutarou Minami
MyAnimeList also has the “Try This Manga — for Free!” special content, where a selection of manga titles will be available to read for a limited time. Recommendations by people from the manga industry are also listed in the “Publisher & Bookseller Picks” and “Kodansha: Manga for Everyone" lists.
With these lists of manga recommendations spanning different genres, there's nothing left to do but to go forth, and start your manga exploration!
