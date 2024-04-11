Detective Conan x McDonald's Collab in 2 New Commercials

The culprit is you!

McDonald's Japan is well known for its collaborations with long-lived and popular anime properties such as Pokémon . This spring, Detective Conan has partnered for a set of new commercials featuring two limited-time menu items.

Image via www.youtube.com ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996 ©2024 McDONALD'S. All Rights Reserved.

Revealed on McDonald's Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) account on Thursday, the commercials feature speaking parts by the characters Conan Edogawa, Ai Haibara, Heiji Hattori, and Hiroshi Agasa, plus cameo appearances by Kogoro Mori, Ran Mori, Ayumi Yoshida, Genta Kojima, and Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya. The commercials for the limited-time Chicken Tatsuta (essentially, Japanese fried chicken) sandwiches and Yūrinchii (Chinese fried chicken style, drizzled with flavoring) Cheese Chicken Tatsuta sandwiches give a very minimal story, in which the characters try to discover the secret behind these menu items.

They're finally moving…

The M Organization…



#名探偵コナン [ Detective Conan chiken tastuta]

On sale: Wednesday, April 17

McDonald's Japan uploaded the full 30-second commercial on their YouTube channel along with a shorter 15-second version.

in a surprise twist, the fast-food chain also released a separate 15-second commercial featuring the thief Kaito Kid sending a calling card to Conan, teasing that he will steal the Rice Chicken Tatsuta and Rice Yūrinchii Cheese Chicken Tatsuta sandwiches. (Recently, McDonald's has been offering limited-edition sandwiches that replace the bread buns with bun-shaped rice cakes, lightly fried.)

The McDonald's Japan X account is also running a one-day campaign where they will gift 1,000-yen (about US$6.50) McDonald's cards to 100 people. Unfortunately, this campaign is only eligible for people residing in Japan. If you want to figure out the secret of the M Organization like Conan and his gang, you have visit Japan.