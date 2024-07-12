Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! Manga About Student Council Antics Gets Animated Ad

It's a wild party in the student council room

In 2007, Kodansha began publishing Tozen Ujiie 's popular four-panel student council manga series Seitokai Yakuin Domo . The series had a long run before ending in 2021, and it spawned a few anime series. And, as if it were fated, what could be called Seitokai Yakuin Domo 's spiritual successor began publication a year later in 2022. This new series, Muchimaro 's Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! , is still young, but it's managed to garner a following. In fact, its following is so large that Kodansha decided to feature it in a new commercial.

Image via www.youtube.com ©むちまろ・講談社

The manga's X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed the new commercial on July 10. The post also quotes one of the characters as saying, “Let's film a commercial for the student council!”

Shonen Magazine's YouTube channel subsequently posted the commercial on July 10. In the description for the video, the publication notes that the series won the Next Manga Awards 2023 and has over one million copies in circulation. The commercial itself begins what appears to be a bit on the lewd side with the male character Tan Otori bent over with his sweat jacket open. From there, the commercial portrays the student council in the series as if it's a wild party — fitting, as the manga is a comedy

It's nice seeing Kodansha place the spotlight on a relatively young series. However, whether this will garner more readers is yet to be seen. It should also be noted the commercial does not indicate Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! will be animated or will be translated in the near future.