Capcom x Tokiwaso Collide For Unique Exhibition

The progenitor for modern manga and modern fighting games come together.

One of the most iconic locations in manga history is the Tokiwaso apartment. Built in 1952, the apartment was home to the godfather of modern manga, Osamu Tezuka , and some of his contemporaries. Almost like a dormitory, these trailblazers of modern manga pushed the boundaries of what manga could accomplish both narratively and artistically. While the apartment was demolished in the early 1980s, a replica building has been erected near the original site and converted into a manga museum. While the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum hosts exhibitions of early-modern manga works, the museum is also currently collaborating with a pioneer in the video game industry. That pioneer is none other than CAPCOM .

Image courtesy of the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS

The collaboration between the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum and CAPCOM was announced on July 19 on the museum's X (formerly Twitter ) account. The post by the museum notes the exhibition began on July 20 and features original artwork from both CAPCOM and Tezuka Productions .

“Capcom vs. Osamu Tezuka Characters: TezuCap Fighting Universe 2” will be held at Tokiwaso Manga Museum from July 20, 2024

We only take cash payments for admission fees, exbitions original goods, etc.

Please note that we do not accept cashless payments.#TezuCap#Capcom#Tokiwaso pic.twitter.com/LpbC9hU2P1 — 豊島区立トキワ荘マンガミュージアム (@tokiwaso_mm) July 19, 2024

While the X post from the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum was a bit light on details, the museum's English portal website expanded on the announcement. According to the website, the exhibition, titled “TezuCap Fighting Universe 2,” is a reconfigured exhibition of the “TezuCap Fighting Universe: CAPCOM vs. Osamu Tezuka Characters” held at The Osamu Tezuka Manga Museum in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture in 2023. It's unclear what changes were made to the new exhibition at the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum, however, new illustrations of Tezuka's characters by CAPCOM artists and CAPCOM characters by Tezuka Production artists are on display.

Image courtesy of the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS

Image courtesy of the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum ©CAPCOM ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS

Additionally, the Tokiwaso Street Showa Retro Museum is hosting Round 2 of "TezuCap Fighting Universe 2." Among the extra exhibitions visitors are "able to try out Street Fighter 6 ."

As stated above, the "TezuCap Fighting Universe 2" exhibition began on July 20. The exhibition is set to take place over three "phases" with rotating displays. Phase 1 started on July 20 and will last until September 1. Phase 2 is scheduled to run between September 3 to October 14. Finally, Phase 3 is set to last between October 16 to November 24. Admission to the exhibition is 500 yen for adults, 100 yen for elementary and junior high school students, and free for preschool-aged children and younger and individuals who present a disability certificate along with up to one aide. The Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum is open between 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with last admission at 5:30 p.m., and is closed on Mondays (open on public holidays but closed the following weekday), New Years, and exhibit change periods. Full information is available on the museum's website.

This looks to be a fun exhibition between CAPCOM and the Toshima City Tokiwaso Manga Museum. So, if you love Osamu Tezuka , CAPCOM games, and want to be surrounded by the aura of early-modern manga authors and one of the original fighting video games, check this exhibition out.