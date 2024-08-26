Transformers Collide With Godzilla, Macross, Monster Hunter, Zoids for Crossover Toys

If there's one thing that sparks the inner child of people around the world, it's a toy robot. From buildable models such as Gunpla or Zoids to transformable toys like Transformers or Shinkalion , people love them all. But Japanese toy maker Takara Tomy takes one bold step further by combining three of their major robot toy lines with massively popular IPs for a new crossover toy line.

Image via x.com © TOMY © 2007 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved

The T-Spark, Transformers , Zoids , and Diaclone X (formerly Twitter ) accounts announced the new Takara Tomy crossover toy line, called Synergenex, on Monday. Each account posted the same announcement with a link to a teaser video on the T-Spark YouTube Channel.

The teaser promotional video starts with a crossover between Diaclone, Transformers , and Zoids toys: a new Optimus Prime called Shield-D-Prime will ship in 2025.

Image via www.youtube.com © TOMY © 2007 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved

The Transformers specific line of Synergenex toys will feature a crossover between Transformers and Godzilla to celebrate the 40th and 70th anniversary of the respective properties. A new Optimus Prime, the Optimus Prime Type MFS-3 Kiryu, and a new Megatron, the Megatron Type Godzilla, are set for release in November 2024.

Image via www.youtube.com TM & ©TOHO Co., LTD © TOMY

Image via www.youtube.com TM & ©TOHO Co., LTD © TOMY

The Transformers line of Synergenex is also planning a crossover with Macross 7 for its 30th anniversary and Monster Hunter for its 20th anniversary. However, little was revealed about the Macross 7 toy other than a silhouette and the planned 2025 release. There was no information regarding the Monster Hunter crossover other than it would be “coming soon.”

Image via www.youtube.com ©1994 BIGWEST © TOMY

The Zoids specific line of Synergenex toys is slated to feature a crossover between The Amazing Spider-Man, Monster Hunter, and Patlabor the Mobile Police . For The Amazing Spider-Man crossover, the Spider Zoids Spider-Man Special and Spider Zoids Black Spider-Man Special models will debut in September 2024.

Image via x.com © TOMY ©2024 MARBEL

Unfortunately, like the Transformers and Monster Hunter crossover, Takara Tomy did not reveal any information regarding the Zoids and Monster Hunter or Patlabor the Mobile Police crossovers in the video. Thankfully, the Zoids X account revealed the Patlabor crossover, tentatively called “Code Name B.U.D.D.Y.”, will spawn a comic this fall.

The new Synergenex line by Takara Tomy appears like one for the ages. While there's currently little information about all the crossovers, some of the images available are exciting. So, if you love Diaclone, Transformers , or Zoids and want to see them in a new light, check the video by T-Spark out.