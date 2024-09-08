Toby Fox x Zun Collab on New Song in Touhou Touhou: Danmaku Kagura Phantasia

And we got a surprisingly short 0.1-second clip of the song

One of the most successful bullet hell shoot 'em up video games is undoubtedly the Touhou Project series of games. Started in 1997 as an independent work, it has gone from a niche PC game to being supported on several game consoles and Steam . After nearly 30 years, the franchise has produced 19 mainline games and 13 spinoff games. And the latest Touhou Project spinoff rhythm game, Touhou: Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost, recently revealed Touhou Project creator ZUN would be partnering with Undertale video game developer and composer Toby Fox for a brand new song.

Image via x.com ©Team Shanghai Alice ©Unknown X ©Alliance Arts Inc.

The Touhou Danmaku Kagura English and Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) accounts announced the collaboration between ZUN and Toby Fox on September 4. The Japanese account also revealed the new song would be free DLC and more information was forthcoming.

[Toby Fox x ZUN Collab]

The second collaboration between Toby Fox and ZUN has been announced!



Here's a message from Toby Fox and a brief preview of the second collaboration song...!#Touhou #ダンカグ pic.twitter.com/RgC2EQaxjI — Touhou Danmaku Kagura EN (@DanmakuEN) September 4, 2024

⛩️The second collaboration between Toby Fox and ZUN has been announced🦊



It's been a year since “U.N. Owen Was Hero?”, which had fans of both series going wild.

This time, they will be arranging each other's music from Touhou Project and UNDERTALE!



It will be released as free DLC in Phantasia Lost!

Details will be announced at a later date!



A message from Toby Fox has also arrived!

Toby Fox similarly posted about the collaboration on his X account on September 5. In his thread the developer and composer stated he had beaten ZUN at Touhou and, “More importantly, ZUN and I are doing another musical crossover in Touhou: Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost!”

https://t.co/4KKHMYY8FH



(Pretty sure I just got lucky, but he said I could tweet it.)



More importantly, ZUN and I are doing another musical crossover in Touhou: Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost! Look forward to it! — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 5, 2024

The Touhou Danmaku Kagura YouTube channel also released an announcement video from Toby Fox . Toby appeared as his avatar and announced the project in Japanese. Official subtitles were provided by the YouTube channel. During the announcement Toby also revealed a short clip of his new song for the rhythm game. However, this was more of a joke than an actual sample of the song as it was a 0.1-second-long clip.

This is the second collaboration between ZUN and Toby Fox , after the song “U.N. Owen Was Hero” for Touhou: Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost in 2023. Hopefully the two creators will maintain their working relationship and produce more songs for Touhou: Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost. For now, though, fans of the game have a new song to look forward to.