McDonald's x Hololive's Usada Pekora Collaborate for Moon Viewing Party
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's autumn in Japan, and that means it's time for some moon viewing. Or viewing the moon vicariously with the McDonald's Japan's Tsukimi Burger — a seasonal burger that represents a full moon with an egg patty, along with a beef patty and bacon. It's a staple autumn fast-food item in Japan like pumpkin spice drinks are a staple autumn drink in America. And what better way is there to enjoy the Tsukimi Burger than to have one while watching the McDonald's and Hololive collaboration live-stream featuring the Vtuber Usada Pekora.
The McDonald's Japan X (formerly Twitter) account teased the collaboration with Usada Pekora on September 13. The post featured an image of the full moon shadowed by a girl with bunny ears and the caption (roughly translated), “I want to eat a Tsukimi Burger peko~”.
I want to eat a Tsukimi Burger peko~
The Usada Pekora X/Twitter account quote reposted the McDonald's Japan post shortly after with the very short comment, “Peko!?”
Peko!?
On September 14, the McDonald's Japan X/Twitter account then confirmed the fast food chain would collaborate with Usada Pekora for a special Tsukimi Delivery live-stream on September 16 at 7:00 p.m. Japan Time (6:00 a.m. EDT).
From 7 p.m. on Monday, September 16,
Hololive VTuber Usada Pekora will be doing a Tsukimi Delivery stream!
Why don't we all enjoy a Tsukimi with McDonald's Delivery®?
A collaboration with Pekora-san, who always eats Tsukimi Family…!
It's a dream come true!
The Usada Pekora X/Twitter account also quote posted the live-stream announcement. In the post. Pekora stated she “Received an offer from [her] favorite Tsukimi Burger.”
My long-awaited wish…✨
I received an offer from my favorite Tsukimi Burger‼
On Monday, September 16 from 7 p.m.,
join us for the Tsukimi Delivery with a moon viewing Peko🐇🌕
Everyone please order it during the live stream peko!
An archive of Usada Pekora's live-stream is available on the Pekora YouTube channel. In the video we see the VTuber introduce the different types Tsukimi Burgers and taste-test them.
While the choice to do a Tsukimi Burger moon viewing live-stream with the Hololive Vtuber may seem odd at first, it does make some sense. The Vtuber is based on a rabbit, and in Japan, it's traditionally believed there is a rabbit on the moon, so it's as if Pekora is viewing her home. Or at the very least it's poetic.
