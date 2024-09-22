McDonald's x Hololive's Usada Pekora Collaborate for Moon Viewing Party

Just in time for the seasonal Tsukimi Burger in Japan

It's autumn in Japan, and that means it's time for some moon viewing. Or viewing the moon vicariously with the McDonald's Japan 's Tsukimi Burger — a seasonal burger that represents a full moon with an egg patty, along with a beef patty and bacon. It's a staple autumn fast-food item in Japan like pumpkin spice drinks are a staple autumn drink in America. And what better way is there to enjoy the Tsukimi Burger than to have one while watching the McDonald's and Hololive collaboration live-stream featuring the Vtuber Usada Pekora.

Image via x.com ©2016 COVER Corp.

The McDonald's Japan X (formerly Twitter ) account teased the collaboration with Usada Pekora on September 13. The post featured an image of the full moon shadowed by a girl with bunny ears and the caption (roughly translated), “I want to eat a Tsukimi Burger peko~”.

I want to eat a Tsukimi Burger peko~

The Usada Pekora X/ Twitter account quote reposted the McDonald's Japan post shortly after with the very short comment, “Peko!?”

Peko!?

On September 14, the McDonald's Japan X/ Twitter account then confirmed the fast food chain would collaborate with Usada Pekora for a special Tsukimi Delivery live-stream on September 16 at 7:00 p.m. Japan Time (6:00 a.m. EDT).

From 7 p.m. on Monday, September 16,

Hololive VTuber Usada Pekora will be doing a Tsukimi Delivery stream!

Why don't we all enjoy a Tsukimi with McDonald's Delivery®?



A collaboration with Pekora-san, who always eats Tsukimi Family…!

It's a dream come true!

The Usada Pekora X/ Twitter account also quote posted the live-stream announcement. In the post. Pekora stated she “Received an offer from [her] favorite Tsukimi Burger.”

My long-awaited wish…✨



I received an offer from my favorite Tsukimi Burger‼

On Monday, September 16 from 7 p.m.,

join us for the Tsukimi Delivery with a moon viewing Peko🐇🌕

Everyone please order it during the live stream peko!

An archive of Usada Pekora's live-stream is available on the Pekora YouTube channel. In the video we see the VTuber introduce the different types Tsukimi Burgers and taste-test them.

While the choice to do a Tsukimi Burger moon viewing live-stream with the Hololive Vtuber may seem odd at first, it does make some sense. The Vtuber is based on a rabbit, and in Japan, it's traditionally believed there is a rabbit on the moon, so it's as if Pekora is viewing her home. Or at the very least it's poetic.