Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Nobuyo Oyama's Passing, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
News of Nobuyo Ōyama's passing struck the anime fandom on October 11. Best known for her lead role in Doraemon, Oyama brought joy to children around the world. So, with sadness in many people's hearts, they send their messages to the voice actor conveying their gratitude and memories of her.
Satoko Yamano
これからも大山さんを感じながらドラえもんのうたをうたいます。心から…ありがとうございました。 https://t.co/90I4ZXdGg1— 山野さと子🎀 (@YamanoSatoko) October 11, 2024
I will continue to sing "Doraemon no Uta" [the anime's opening theme Doraemon's Song] with Oyama-san in mind. From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.
Shōko Nakagawa
信じられないです— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) October 12, 2024
ドラえもん 大山のぶ代さん
あたたかくて優しくて抱きしめたくなるドラえもん
たくさんのあたたかい思い出をありがとうございました、
今年は訃報が続きすぎている、、#aniaca pic.twitter.com/xydSxzBfqh
I can't believe it.
Doraemon, Nobuyo Ōyama-san.
Doraemon is warm, kind, and makes you want to hug him..
Thank you for all the warm memories.
There have been so much sad news this year…
SOW
大山のぶ代さん、けっこう正義感というか、義侠心というか、そういうのが強い方で、それこそドラのセリフにしても、アニメ放送時にすでに原作もかなりの年数であったため、その当時でも「少々強すぎる言葉」になってた部分があるのね。— SOW＠ (@sow_LIBRA11) October 11, 2024
ドラを通して、のび太を通して、テレビの画面の向こうの日本中の子どもたちに、「あの声」の「ダメじゃないか」は、誠心に「自分のために言ってくれているともだちの声」だった。— SOW＠ (@sow_LIBRA11) October 11, 2024
だから彼らも、「無視するわけには行かない」と聞いたのだろう。
のぶ代さんの思いは、届いていたのだ。
There's a well-known story about Nobuyo Ōyama-san. When she was walking down the street, she saw some delinquents littering, and she instinctively shouted, "That's not right!" And just as she thought the delinquents would get angry, they said, "Doraemon?" and quickly picked up the trash they had littered and went home. lol
Nobuyo Ōyama-san has a strong sense of justice, or chivalry, and even Doraemon's lines were "a bit too strong" even at the time the anime was broadcast, because the original manga had already been around for quite some time.
And as she was an actor and also wrote some scripts herself, she was sensitive to strong "words." And with the consent of Fujiko-sensei, the original creator(s), she said, "We should change what needs to be changed for the sake of today's children," and several lines were tuned to be warmer.
To be honest, people around her thought she was overthinking things. But when she "went off on the delinquents without thinking," the delinquents said, "We can't help it if Doraemon tells us."
The delinquents usually say nasty things to their parents, teachers, and even the police. But Doraemon is their "friend." Throughout the film, Dora scolds Nobita, saying, "Don't do that." So, behind Nobita are children from all over Japan.
Through Dora, through Nobita, to the children of Japan on the other side of the TV screen, that "voice" saying "That's not right" was sincerely "the voice of a friend speaking for me."
So they probably heard, "We can't ignore this."
Nobuyo-san's thoughts reached them.
Spike Chunsoft
大山のぶ代さんご逝去の報に接し、謹んで哀悼の意を表します。— スパイク・チュンソフト (@spikechunsoft) October 11, 2024
「ダンガンロンパ」シリーズでは初代モノクマ役を演じていただき、 とても印象的で魅力的なキャラクターを作り上げていただきました。
本当にありがとうございました。心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。
We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing the news of the passing of Nobuyo Ōyama-san.
She originated the role of Monokuma in Danganronpa, creating a very memorable and charming character.
Thank you so much. We pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Sunrise
声優 大山のぶ代さんが 令和6年9月29日にご逝去されました
無敵超人ザンボット3 神勝平役で
永きにわたりお力添え頂いておりました
故人のご功績に敬意を表し 心からご冥福をお祈りいたします
株式会社バンダイナムコフィルムワークス
Voice actress Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away on September 29, 2024.
She played the role of Kappei Jin in Invincible Superman Zambot 3 and was a great help to us for many years.
We would like to express our respect for the deceased's achievements and pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.
Sources: Sunrise
Taeko Kawata
大山のぶ代さん— 川田妙子（声優） (@fanfunGarden) October 11, 2024
ドラえもんの収録時ある時たくさんの梨を差し入れして下さり休憩時に、せっせと皆でむいて、甘くて美味しい梨を頂いたことがありました。今思うと…かなり緊張してたはずだけど…皆さんでワイワイ頂いた映像が甦ります…残念でなりませんが…きっと、皆さんとお会いしてますね😊
Nobuyo Ōyama-san,
During the recording of Doraemon you brought in a lot of pears. And during the break, we all worked hard to peel them and enjoy the sweet and delicious pears. Now that I think about it, I must have been pretty nervous, but the image of us all enjoying the pears comes back to me…I'm really sad, but I'm sure you're seeing everyone😊
Takumi Yamazaki
新人の頃…ドラえもんの現場でいっぱい鍛えていただきました— 山崎たくみ (@torippy_takumi) October 11, 2024
かべさん、肝さん、小原さん、そして大山さん
ありがとうございました
ゆっくりお休みください
お疲れ様でした
みちこさん！元気で長生きしてください！！
When I was a rookie… I was trained a lot on the Doraemon set.
Thank you
Kabe-san, Kimo-san, Ohara-san, and Oyama-san.
Please take a good rest.
Thank you for your hard work.
Michiko-san! I hope you stay healthy and live a long life!!
Televi-Kun
女優、声優の大山のぶ代さんが9月29日に90歳で逝去されたそうです— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) October 11, 2024
50年代から活躍。声優としても #ブーフーウー のブー #ハリスの旋風 の国松 #無敵超人ザンボット3 の神勝平などで活躍、特に #ドラえもん のドラえもんは25年以上演じ親しまれました
謹んで哀悼の意を表します#大山のぶ代 さん pic.twitter.com/y5I3hyo5FI
Actress and voice actress Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away on September 29 at the age of 90.
She has been active since the 1950s. As a voice actor, she played the roles of Boo in Boo Foo Woo, Kunimatsu in Harris no Kaze, Kappei Jin in Invincible Superman Zambot 3, and Doraemon in Doraemon, which she played for over 25 years and has been loved by many.
We would like to express our deepest condolences.
Tetsu Inada
それとは逆に、俺が入ったマイクの横に座ってらっしゃった大山のぶ代さんには「大きい声出しゃいいってもんじゃないのよ、抑揚つけなきゃ」とアドバイスをいただいた。— 稲田徹 (@trombe_boss) October 12, 2024
本番で出番終わった時にチラッと大山さんの方を見たら少し頷いてくださった。
今でもこのアドバイスは、常に念頭に置いている。↓
子どもの頃から見ていた、いっぱい夢をもらった大好きな作品の大好きなキャラクターを演じた大先輩は、新人の何者でもない小僧に自信を持たせてくれて、その先々まで役に立つアドバイスをくれた。— 稲田徹 (@trombe_boss) October 12, 2024
作品共々、ずっと忘れません。
When I appeared in Doraemon as a rookie, I made sure not to be intimidated by the pressure on set, so I made the first thing I said was a surprised "Whaaaat?", as excited as possible.
Noriko Obara-san, who was sitting next to me, said "You're funny," and I was very happy because I was a rookie at the time and had hardly ever been praised by anyone.
In contrast, Nobuyo Ōyama-san, who was sitting next to the microphone I was at, gave me advice, "It's not good to just have a loud voice, you have to put in some intonation."
When I finished recording my scene, I glanced over at Oyama-san and she nodded slightly.
I still keep this advice in mind.
This great sempai, who played my favorite character in my favorite work, a work that I'd watched since I was a child and that gave me so many dreams, gave me confidence as a nothing rookie and gave me advice that will be useful in the future.
I'll never forget that, along with her works.
Toshio Furukawa
■ 偉大な大先達・大山のぶ代さんの訃報に接し、驚いています。大山のぶ代さんと初めてレギュラーでご一緒させていただいた作品は『無敵超人ザンボット3』、そして最後にご一緒させていただいた作品は映画『ドラえもん のび太のワンニャン時空伝』でした。謹んで哀悼の意を表します。— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) October 11, 2024
■I was shocked to hear of the passing of the great sempai, Nobuyo Ōyama-san. The first time I worked with Nobuyo Ōyama-san as a regular was in Invincible Superman Zambot 3, and the last time we worked together was in the movie Doraemon: Nobita's wan-Nyan Space-Time Legend. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences.
■若き頃、大山のぶ代さん、佐々木功さん、山本百合子さんと朝日放送（ABCテレビ）の【世界一周双六ゲーム】に、回答者としてゲスト出演した時の写真がとってあった。 pic.twitter.com/FLkAxpVt7f— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) October 11, 2024
■There is a photo of Nobuyo Ōyama, Isao Sasaki, and Yuriko Yamamoto, and me when we were young, appearing as a guests on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC TV) show Sekai Isshu Sugoroku Game.
Yagino Meekichi (Adult manga creator)
母から聞いた話だけど、駅のホームで大山のぶ代さんがいたらしくまだ幼かった兄に「ドラえもんがいるよ！」(失礼)と言ったら大山のぶ代さんが振り返って、兄にドラえもんの声で「可愛いねえ、うふふふ」と言ってくれたらしい— 山羊野メェ吉🐐オトナテイコク (@yacdom) October 11, 2024
This is a story I heard from my mom, but apparently Nobuyo Ōyama-san was on the train platform and my mom told my older brother, who was still very young at the time, “There's Doraemon” (sorry)," Nobuyo Ōyama-san turned around and said to my brother in Doraemon's voice, "You're so cute, hehehe."
Yū Mizushima
大山のぶ代さんが亡くなられました。— 水島裕 (@goofyalice2013) October 11, 2024
一度でも「ドラえもん」のスタジオで、ご一緒出来たことが良い思い出です。
心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。#大山のぶ代さん#ドラえもん
Nobuyo Ōyama-san has passed away.
I have fond memories of working with her at the Doraemon studio just once.
We sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Yumi Kakazu
I received the sad news Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away on September 29 due to old age.
The comments I made through my agency were published in entertainment-related media, but here, where I can write longer sentences, I'd like to share a little anecdote about my time with Oyama-san.
When I was in my early 20s, I played the role… of Nobuyo Ōyama-san in a live-action show.
At the time, I had never met her so speaking with the director I acted as I imagined “Nobuyo Ōyama-san”.
After filming, I took a picture with a Doraemon stuffed toy (bottom of the second photo), and a picture with a photo of Oyama-san (right of the second photo), with my forehead exposed and my hair tied up tightly.
These pictures were lying in my house as my memories without any reason or time to show them to the public
I would like to take this opportunity to confess I had a strange connection with Nobuyo Ōyama-san, from whom I would later become one of the inheritors of Doraemon.
Later, I was lucky enough to meet Oyama-san, and when I told her about my role in the show, she laughed and said, "I don't walk with my legs spread apart like that."
That's true!
I remember the actor (←) acted that scene boldly and a little humorously.
I made excuses like that...The short chat we had at that time was an irreplaceable moment that remains as a wonderful memory for me.
As someone who inherited the baton of "Doraemon," which is loved all over the world, I hope that the next generation will continue to love it.
While firmly accepting the spirt of F-Sensei and the love my predecessors have put in, I will continue to do my best!
Your wonderful life has given so many people dreams.
Thank you very much.
Yumi Kakazu
Yumiko Shibata
大山のぶ代さんが天国に召されました✨— 柴田由美子（ゆみい） (@yumiey73) October 11, 2024
子供の頃から見ていたドラえもん。
たったの一度だけドラえもんにゲストで出演させて頂きました。
「お嬢ちゃん、りんご食べる？🍎」
と言ってスタジオでりんごを剥いて下さいました。
次々に訃報が届き、胸が張り裂けそうです😖
ご冥福をお祈りいたします🙏 https://t.co/RvfXHsxeWX
Nobuyo Ōyama-san has been called to heaven✨
I've been watching Doraemon since I was a child.
I had the opportunity to appear as a guest on Doraemon just once.
"Young lady, would you like an apple?🍎"
And she peeled the apple right in the studio.
I am heartbroken as I receive news of one death after another😖
May she rest in peace🙏
Yūsuke Nakamura
October 11, 2024
Yo Shimizu
大山のぶ代さんのドラえもん、大好きでした。ご冥福をお祈りします。— よー清水🐧🐕🦺YoShimizu (@you629) October 11, 2024
I loved Nobuyo Ōyama-san's Doraemon. May she rest in peace.
Oyama will always live on in the hearts of her fans and colleagues. So, while she has passed, her memory will live on.
