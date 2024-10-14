×
Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Nobuyo Oyama's Passing, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Those who knew her came together for their goodbyes

News of Nobuyo Ōyama's passing struck the anime fandom on October 11. Best known for her lead role in Doraemon, Oyama brought joy to children around the world. So, with sadness in many people's hearts, they send their messages to the voice actor conveying their gratitude and memories of her.

Satoko Yamano

I will continue to sing "Doraemon no Uta" [the anime's opening theme Doraemon's Song] with Oyama-san in mind. From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.

Shōko Nakagawa

I can't believe it.
Doraemon, Nobuyo Ōyama-san.
Doraemon is warm, kind, and makes you want to hug him..
Thank you for all the warm memories.
There have been so much sad news this year…

SOW

There's a well-known story about Nobuyo Ōyama-san. When she was walking down the street, she saw some delinquents littering, and she instinctively shouted, "That's not right!" And just as she thought the delinquents would get angry, they said, "Doraemon?" and quickly picked up the trash they had littered and went home. lol

Nobuyo Ōyama-san has a strong sense of justice, or chivalry, and even Doraemon's lines were "a bit too strong" even at the time the anime was broadcast, because the original manga had already been around for quite some time.

And as she was an actor and also wrote some scripts herself, she was sensitive to strong "words." And with the consent of Fujiko-sensei, the original creator(s), she said, "We should change what needs to be changed for the sake of today's children," and several lines were tuned to be warmer.

To be honest, people around her thought she was overthinking things. But when she "went off on the delinquents without thinking," the delinquents said, "We can't help it if Doraemon tells us."

The delinquents usually say nasty things to their parents, teachers, and even the police. But Doraemon is their "friend." Throughout the film, Dora scolds Nobita, saying, "Don't do that." So, behind Nobita are children from all over Japan.

Through Dora, through Nobita, to the children of Japan on the other side of the TV screen, that "voice" saying "That's not right" was sincerely "the voice of a friend speaking for me."

So they probably heard, "We can't ignore this."

Nobuyo-san's thoughts reached them.

Spike Chunsoft

We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing the news of the passing of Nobuyo Ōyama-san.

She originated the role of Monokuma in Danganronpa, creating a very memorable and charming character.
Thank you so much. We pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Sunrise

声優 大山のぶ代さんが 令和6年9月29日にご逝去されました

無敵超人ザンボット3 神勝平役で
永きにわたりお力添え頂いておりました
故人のご功績に敬意を表し 心からご冥福をお祈りいたします

株式会社バンダイナムコフィルムワークス

Voice actress Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away on September 29, 2024.

She played the role of Kappei Jin in Invincible Superman Zambot 3 and was a great help to us for many years.
We would like to express our respect for the deceased's achievements and pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

Sources: Sunrise

Taeko Kawata

Nobuyo Ōyama-san,
During the recording of Doraemon you brought in a lot of pears. And during the break, we all worked hard to peel them and enjoy the sweet and delicious pears. Now that I think about it, I must have been pretty nervous, but the image of us all enjoying the pears comes back to me…I'm really sad, but I'm sure you're seeing everyone😊

Takumi Yamazaki

When I was a rookie… I was trained a lot on the Doraemon set.
Thank you
Kabe-san, Kimo-san, Ohara-san, and Oyama-san.
Please take a good rest.
Thank you for your hard work.

Michiko-san! I hope you stay healthy and live a long life!!

Televi-Kun

Actress and voice actress Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away on September 29 at the age of 90.

She has been active since the 1950s. As a voice actor, she played the roles of Boo in Boo Foo Woo, Kunimatsu in Harris no Kaze, Kappei Jin in Invincible Superman Zambot 3, and Doraemon in Doraemon, which she played for over 25 years and has been loved by many.
We would like to express our deepest condolences.

Tetsu Inada

When I appeared in Doraemon as a rookie, I made sure not to be intimidated by the pressure on set, so I made the first thing I said was a surprised "Whaaaat?", as excited as possible.
Noriko Obara-san, who was sitting next to me, said "You're funny," and I was very happy because I was a rookie at the time and had hardly ever been praised by anyone.
In contrast, Nobuyo Ōyama-san, who was sitting next to the microphone I was at, gave me advice, "It's not good to just have a loud voice, you have to put in some intonation."
When I finished recording my scene, I glanced over at Oyama-san and she nodded slightly.
I still keep this advice in mind.
This great sempai, who played my favorite character in my favorite work, a work that I'd watched since I was a child and that gave me so many dreams, gave me confidence as a nothing rookie and gave me advice that will be useful in the future.
I'll never forget that, along with her works.

Toshio Furukawa

■I was shocked to hear of the passing of the great sempai, Nobuyo Ōyama-san. The first time I worked with Nobuyo Ōyama-san as a regular was in Invincible Superman Zambot 3, and the last time we worked together was in the movie Doraemon: Nobita's wan-Nyan Space-Time Legend. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences.

■There is a photo of Nobuyo Ōyama, Isao Sasaki, and Yuriko Yamamoto, and me when we were young, appearing as a guests on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC TV) show Sekai Isshu Sugoroku Game.

Yagino Meekichi (Adult manga creator)

This is a story I heard from my mom, but apparently Nobuyo Ōyama-san was on the train platform and my mom told my older brother, who was still very young at the time, “There's Doraemon” (sorry)," Nobuyo Ōyama-san turned around and said to my brother in Doraemon's voice, "You're so cute, hehehe."

Yū Mizushima

Nobuyo Ōyama-san has passed away.

I have fond memories of working with her at the Doraemon studio just once.

We sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Yumi Kakazu

I received the sad news Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away on September 29 due to old age.

The comments I made through my agency were published in entertainment-related media, but here, where I can write longer sentences, I'd like to share a little anecdote about my time with Oyama-san.

When I was in my early 20s, I played the role… of Nobuyo Ōyama-san in a live-action show.
At the time, I had never met her so speaking with the director I acted as I imagined “Nobuyo Ōyama-san”.

After filming, I took a picture with a Doraemon stuffed toy (bottom of the second photo), and a picture with a photo of Oyama-san (right of the second photo), with my forehead exposed and my hair tied up tightly.

These pictures were lying in my house as my memories without any reason or time to show them to the public

I would like to take this opportunity to confess I had a strange connection with Nobuyo Ōyama-san, from whom I would later become one of the inheritors of Doraemon.

Later, I was lucky enough to meet Oyama-san, and when I told her about my role in the show, she laughed and said, "I don't walk with my legs spread apart like that."

That's true!

I remember the actor (←) acted that scene boldly and a little humorously.

I made excuses like that...The short chat we had at that time was an irreplaceable moment that remains as a wonderful memory for me.

As someone who inherited the baton of "Doraemon," which is loved all over the world, I hope that the next generation will continue to love it.

While firmly accepting the spirt of F-Sensei and the love my predecessors have put in, I will continue to do my best!

Your wonderful life has given so many people dreams.

Thank you very much🩵.

Yumi Kakazu

Yumiko Shibata

Nobuyo Ōyama-san has been called to heaven✨
I've been watching Doraemon since I was a child.
I had the opportunity to appear as a guest on Doraemon just once.
"Young lady, would you like an apple?🍎"
And she peeled the apple right in the studio.

I am heartbroken as I receive news of one death after another😖

May she rest in peace🙏

Yūsuke Nakamura

Yo Shimizu

I loved Nobuyo Ōyama-san's Doraemon. May she rest in peace.

Oyama will always live on in the hearts of her fans and colleagues. So, while she has passed, her memory will live on.

Did we miss any eulogies to Nobuyo Ōyama? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

