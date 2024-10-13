Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Nobuyo Oyama's Passing, Part II

There is nothing but love, respect, & fond memories

Nobuyo Ōyama , the voice of the titular robot cat from Doraemon , passed away on September 29. Fully embracing her most famous role, Oyama delighted fans as Doraemon whenever she made an appearance on television or in person. Those memories live on in every person who ever met her, so it's no wonder so many are sending their condolences:

大山のぶ代さん

「わぁドラえもんだ！」と、仕事を忘れて子供に戻ってしまった私。

新米ミニドラ役の私に

「セリフ、ドラドラだけなんだからそんなに台本ば〜っかり見なくてもいいのよ」とちゃめっ気たっぷりにヒントをくださった。

「そうか！絵を見て、感じたまま自由にやってみよう」… — 佐久間レイ (@REISAN_no_HEYA) October 11, 2024

Nobuyo Ōyama -san,

With the words "Wow, it's Doraemon !", I forgot about my work and became a child again.

She gave me, a rookie in a Mini-Dora role, a playful hint:

"You only have one line — Dora Dora — so you don't have to look at the script so much."

"That's right! Just look at the images and do what you feel is right."

I still take that to heart today.

Thank you for giving children so many dreams.

大山のぶ代さんが亡くなった。ぼくは『どらえもん』はあまり書く機会がなかったが、藤子さんとドラえもんがヨーロッパへ旅するＮＥＴの記念番組は書いた。大山さんとは東京都から授賞（なんの賞だったかもう忘れた）のときクルーズをご一緒している。９０歳なんて、まだ早すぎるじゃないですか。 — 辻 真先 (@mtsujiji) October 11, 2024

Nobuyo Ōyama -san passed away. I didn't have much chance to write Doraemon much, but I did write the commemorative program on NET where Fujiko-san and Doraemon traveled to Europe. I went on a cruise with Oyama-san when she received an award from Tokyo (I've forgotten what it was). 90 years old is still too young, isn't it?

Masami Ogou (motorsports racer)

Nobuyo Ōyama -san passed away😢

Thank you very much for your hard work over the years.

I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

子供の頃から

ずっとそばにいてくれた「ドラえもん」

声のお仕事に携わるようになって

大山のぶ代さんドラちゃんと

同じ現場でお仕事させていただいた

太陽王伝説。

あの日のスタジオの時間。

今でも忘れません。

本当に本当に夢のようでした。

沢山の想いを

ありがとうございました。 — 飯塚雅弓 (@MayuTama0103) October 11, 2024

Doraemon has been by my side since I was a child.

When I started working in voice acting, I had the opportunity to work in the same studio as Nobuyo Ōyama -san's Dora-chan in Legend of the Sun King.

That day in the studio.

I still remember it.

It truly was like a dream.

Thank you so much for all the memories.

Nobuyo Ōyama -san has passed away. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.

After I became an animator and I started drawing Doraemon for the 1979 TV Asahi version. I owe it all to Doraemon and Nobuyo Ōyama -san that I was able to provide for my two children. Thank you.

The first time was Doraemon: Nobita and the Legend of the Sun King .

I was shaking during the two days I sat next to her. That's why the words she spoke to me really touched me – when we met again for Danganronpa , she was already suffering from an illness, but from time to time the color in her eyes would return, and I felt I had to stand up straight, and I learned a lot from her.



My thanks.

Nobuyo Ōyama -san, may you rest in peace.

Thank you very much for your hard work.

Oyama-san, when I was little I often went to your house to play.

Thank you for always being kind to me.

I feel lonely.

Until we meet again.

I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Nobuyo Ōyama -san, the voice actress who played the main character Kappei Jin in Invincible Superman Zambot 3 , has passed away. Oyama-san's most famous work is the national institution Doraemon , but as a fan of robot anime, I will never forget Kappei's cry as he broke through his harsh fate. Thank you for your memorable performance.

Mille Feuille (adult manga creator)

大山のぶ代さんも行っちまったかー。

子供の頃のワシらを構築したと言っても過言ではない人達が どんどん亡くなっちゃうのは、時期的にそういう時代でしょうがないんだろうけど、切ねえのう。 — ミル (@millethefeuille) October 11, 2024

Nobuyo Ōyama -san has gone too.

It's no exaggeration to say the people who shaped my childhood are passing away, and I guess it's just that time, but it's sad.

The Doraemon forever in my heart…

May she rest in peace.

A wonderful sempai has passed away.

Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to voice- dub with Nobuyo Ōyama -san, but I once did an improvisational skit with her and Masako Nozawa on a variety show.

Minami-chan stopping the fight between Doraemon and Goku…it's a wonderful memory.

Rest in peace…

Zambot 3 , Kunimatsu-sama, and Hazedon , I heard her voice quite often as a child.



I also had the opportunity to appear with Doraemon once.

Thank you very much for your hard work.

Zambot 3 is a must see.

🌙 Saeko Shimazu 🌙



News of Nobuyo Ōyama -san's death…

At the Doraemon studio, together with Noriko Ohara -san, she taught me about the importance of understanding the "role" of the character.

As they smiled…

Thank you for the wonderful memories.

May you rest in peace.

For Doraemon fans like me, the one Doraemon gadget we probably want right now is the Uso 800, where the opposite of what you say happens. However, as much as we want Nobuyo Ōyama back, her spirit is with her late husband and three of her Doraemon castmates. And that alone brings a smile to this heart.