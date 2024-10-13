Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Nobuyo Oyama's Passing, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Nobuyo Ōyama, the voice of the titular robot cat from Doraemon, passed away on September 29. Fully embracing her most famous role, Oyama delighted fans as Doraemon whenever she made an appearance on television or in person. Those memories live on in every person who ever met her, so it's no wonder so many are sending their condolences:
Kohei Ashiya
October 11, 2024
Rei Sakuma
大山のぶ代さん— 佐久間レイ (@REISAN_no_HEYA) October 11, 2024
「わぁドラえもんだ！」と、仕事を忘れて子供に戻ってしまった私。
新米ミニドラ役の私に
「セリフ、ドラドラだけなんだからそんなに台本ば〜っかり見なくてもいいのよ」とちゃめっ気たっぷりにヒントをくださった。
「そうか！絵を見て、感じたまま自由にやってみよう」…
Nobuyo Ōyama-san,
With the words "Wow, it's Doraemon!", I forgot about my work and became a child again.
She gave me, a rookie in a Mini-Dora role, a playful hint:
"You only have one line — Dora Dora — so you don't have to look at the script so much."
"That's right! Just look at the images and do what you feel is right."
I still take that to heart today.
Thank you for giving children so many dreams.
Masaki Tsuji
大山のぶ代さんが亡くなった。ぼくは『どらえもん』はあまり書く機会がなかったが、藤子さんとドラえもんがヨーロッパへ旅するＮＥＴの記念番組は書いた。大山さんとは東京都から授賞（なんの賞だったかもう忘れた）のときクルーズをご一緒している。９０歳なんて、まだ早すぎるじゃないですか。— 辻 真先 (@mtsujiji) October 11, 2024
Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away. I didn't have much chance to write Doraemon much, but I did write the commemorative program on NET where Fujiko-san and Doraemon traveled to Europe. I went on a cruise with Oyama-san when she received an award from Tokyo (I've forgotten what it was). 90 years old is still too young, isn't it?
Masami Ogou (motorsports racer)
大山のぶよさん亡くなられたのか😢— 小合将司 / MASASHI OGOU (@MasashiOgou) October 11, 2024
本当に長い間お疲れ様でした。
ご冥福をお祈りします。 https://t.co/k0T6XZBgrv
Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away😢
Thank you very much for your hard work over the years.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Mayumi Iizuka
子供の頃から— 飯塚雅弓 (@MayuTama0103) October 11, 2024
ずっとそばにいてくれた「ドラえもん」
声のお仕事に携わるようになって
大山のぶ代さんドラちゃんと
同じ現場でお仕事させていただいた
太陽王伝説。
あの日のスタジオの時間。
今でも忘れません。
本当に本当に夢のようでした。
沢山の想いを
ありがとうございました。
Doraemon has been by my side since I was a child.
When I started working in voice acting, I had the opportunity to work in the same studio as Nobuyo Ōyama-san's Dora-chan in Legend of the Sun King.
That day in the studio.
I still remember it.
It truly was like a dream.
Thank you so much for all the memories.
Mayumi Oda
大山のぶ代さんがお亡くなりになりました。心からご冥福お祈りいたします。— 織田真由美 (@oda4131) October 11, 2024
私がアニメーターになってドラえもんを描いたのがテレビ朝日版1979年からです。二人の子供を食べていかせたのもドラえもん大山のぶ代さんのおかげです。ありがとうございます。#ドラえもん #大山のぶ代 pic.twitter.com/W6rDaySAwp
Nobuyo Ōyama-san has passed away. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.
After I became an animator and I started drawing Doraemon for the 1979 TV Asahi version. I owe it all to Doraemon and Nobuyo Ōyama-san that I was able to provide for my two children. Thank you.
Megumi Ogata
初めては「のび太の太陽王伝説」。— 緒方恵美 (@Megumi_Ogata) October 11, 2024
隣に座らせて頂いた2日間。震えました。だからこそかけて頂いたお言葉が沁みてーーダンガンロンパで再会した時は既に病に罹られていらしたけれど、時折戻られる瞳の色に背筋が伸び、多くの学びを頂きました。
感謝を捧げます。
大山のぶ代さん。どうか、安らかに。
The first time was Doraemon: Nobita and the Legend of the Sun King.
I was shaking during the two days I sat next to her. That's why the words she spoke to me really touched me – when we met again for Danganronpa, she was already suffering from an illness, but from time to time the color in her eyes would return, and I felt I had to stand up straight, and I learned a lot from her.
My thanks.
Nobuyo Ōyama-san, may you rest in peace.
Michiro Ueyama
おつかれさまでした— 上山道郎 (@ueyamamichiro) October 11, 2024
ありがとうございました pic.twitter.com/BhQfaNYacr
Thank you very much for your hard work.
Mika Kanai
大山さん、小さな頃よくお家に遊びに行かせていただきました。— かないみか (@MIkAKANAI3018) October 11, 2024
いつも優しくしてくれてありがとうございました。
寂しいです。
またお会いする日まで。
心よりご冥福をお祈りします。#大山のぶ代さん https://t.co/n2XbCeKj0Q
Oyama-san, when I was little I often went to your house to play.
Thank you for always being kind to me.
I feel lonely.
Until we meet again.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Miki Matsuda
「無敵超人ザンボット３」の主人公、神勝平を演じた声優の大山のぶ代さんが他界されました。大山さんの代表作といえば国民的キャラクターのドラえもんですが、ロボットアニメ好きとしては過酷な運命を切り開いた勝平の叫びは忘れられません。心に残る演技をありがとうございました。 pic.twitter.com/sWptce6XQb— 松田未来 「夜光雲のサリッサ」COMICリュウで好評連載中！ (@macchiMC72) October 11, 2024
Nobuyo Ōyama-san, the voice actress who played the main character Kappei Jin in Invincible Superman Zambot 3, has passed away. Oyama-san's most famous work is the national institution Doraemon, but as a fan of robot anime, I will never forget Kappei's cry as he broke through his harsh fate. Thank you for your memorable performance.
Mille Feuille (adult manga creator)
大山のぶ代さんも行っちまったかー。— ミル (@millethefeuille) October 11, 2024
子供の頃のワシらを構築したと言っても過言ではない人達が どんどん亡くなっちゃうのは、時期的にそういう時代でしょうがないんだろうけど、切ねえのう。
Nobuyo Ōyama-san has gone too.
It's no exaggeration to say the people who shaped my childhood are passing away, and I guess it's just that time, but it's sad.
Mitsuki Saiga
わたしの中で永遠のドラえもん…— 斎賀みつき (@SaigaTweet) October 11, 2024
ご冥福をお祈り申し上げます https://t.co/RHbvX06lqR
The Doraemon forever in my heart…
May she rest in peace.
Noriko Hidaka
素敵な先輩が旅立たれました。— 日髙のり子 (Noriko Hidaka) (@nonko_hidaka531) October 11, 2024
大山のぶ代さんとは残念ながらアフレコでご一緒する機会には恵まれなかったのですが、一度バラエティ番組で野沢雅子さんと3人で即興芝居をさせていただいたことがありました。
ドラえもんと悟空のケンカを止める南ちゃん…いい思い出です。
どうぞ安らかに…
A wonderful sempai has passed away.
Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to voice-dub with Nobuyo Ōyama-san, but I once did an improvisational skit with her and Masako Nozawa on a variety show.
Minami-chan stopping the fight between Doraemon and Goku…it's a wonderful memory.
Rest in peace…
Ryōtarō Okiayu
ザンボット3や国松さま、ハゼドンなど、子供の頃、かなりよく聞いていたお声でした。— 置鮎龍太郎 (@chikichikiko) October 11, 2024
ドラえもんでも一度だけご一緒させていただきました。
本当にお疲れ様でした。
ザンボット3は必見なのです。 https://t.co/AtuYH4jhmV
Zambot 3, Kunimatsu-sama, and Hazedon, I heard her voice quite often as a child.
I also had the opportunity to appear with Doraemon once.
Thank you very much for your hard work.
Zambot 3 is a must see.
Saeko Shimazu
🌙島津冴子🌙— 島津冴子公認FC Blue Moon (@Saeko_BlueMoon) October 11, 2024
大山のぶ代さんの訃報…
「ドラえもん」のスタジオで、小原乃梨子さんとご一緒に、キャラクターの「役割」を理解することの大切さについて、話てくださったことがありました
お二人で笑いながら…
素敵な思い出も、ありがとうございました
心よりご冥福をお祈りします https://t.co/V3Rh36PqtC
🌙Saeko Shimazu🌙
News of Nobuyo Ōyama-san's death…
At the Doraemon studio, together with Noriko Ohara-san, she taught me about the importance of understanding the "role" of the character.
As they smiled…
Thank you for the wonderful memories.
May you rest in peace.
For Doraemon fans like me, the one Doraemon gadget we probably want right now is the Uso 800, where the opposite of what you say happens. However, as much as we want Nobuyo Ōyama back, her spirit is with her late husband and three of her Doraemon castmates. And that alone brings a smile to this heart.
