Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Nobuyo Oyama's Passing, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
There is nothing but love, respect, & fond memories

Nobuyo Ōyama, the voice of the titular robot cat from Doraemon, passed away on September 29. Fully embracing her most famous role, Oyama delighted fans as Doraemon whenever she made an appearance on television or in person. Those memories live on in every person who ever met her, so it's no wonder so many are sending their condolences:

Kohei Ashiya

Rei Sakuma

Nobuyo Ōyama-san,
With the words "Wow, it's Doraemon!", I forgot about my work and became a child again.
She gave me, a rookie in a Mini-Dora role, a playful hint:
"You only have one line — Dora Dora — so you don't have to look at the script so much."
"That's right! Just look at the images and do what you feel is right."
I still take that to heart today.
Thank you for giving children so many dreams.

Masaki Tsuji

Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away. I didn't have much chance to write Doraemon much, but I did write the commemorative program on NET where Fujiko-san and Doraemon traveled to Europe. I went on a cruise with Oyama-san when she received an award from Tokyo (I've forgotten what it was). 90 years old is still too young, isn't it?

Masami Ogou (motorsports racer)

Nobuyo Ōyama-san passed away😢
Thank you very much for your hard work over the years.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Mayumi Iizuka

Doraemon has been by my side since I was a child.
When I started working in voice acting, I had the opportunity to work in the same studio as Nobuyo Ōyama-san's Dora-chan in Legend of the Sun King.
That day in the studio.
I still remember it.
It truly was like a dream.
Thank you so much for all the memories.

Mayumi Oda

Nobuyo Ōyama-san has passed away. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.
After I became an animator and I started drawing Doraemon for the 1979 TV Asahi version. I owe it all to Doraemon and Nobuyo Ōyama-san that I was able to provide for my two children. Thank you.

Megumi Ogata

The first time was Doraemon: Nobita and the Legend of the Sun King.
I was shaking during the two days I sat next to her. That's why the words she spoke to me really touched me – when we met again for Danganronpa, she was already suffering from an illness, but from time to time the color in her eyes would return, and I felt I had to stand up straight, and I learned a lot from her.

My thanks.
Nobuyo Ōyama-san, may you rest in peace.

Michiro Ueyama

Thank you very much for your hard work.

Mika Kanai

Oyama-san, when I was little I often went to your house to play.
Thank you for always being kind to me.
I feel lonely.
Until we meet again.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Miki Matsuda

Nobuyo Ōyama-san, the voice actress who played the main character Kappei Jin in Invincible Superman Zambot 3, has passed away. Oyama-san's most famous work is the national institution Doraemon, but as a fan of robot anime, I will never forget Kappei's cry as he broke through his harsh fate. Thank you for your memorable performance.

Mille Feuille (adult manga creator)

Nobuyo Ōyama-san has gone too.
It's no exaggeration to say the people who shaped my childhood are passing away, and I guess it's just that time, but it's sad.

Mitsuki Saiga

The Doraemon forever in my heart…
May she rest in peace.

Noriko Hidaka

A wonderful sempai has passed away.
Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to voice-dub with Nobuyo Ōyama-san, but I once did an improvisational skit with her and Masako Nozawa on a variety show.
Minami-chan stopping the fight between Doraemon and Goku…it's a wonderful memory.
Rest in peace…

Ryōtarō Okiayu

Zambot 3, Kunimatsu-sama, and Hazedon, I heard her voice quite often as a child.

I also had the opportunity to appear with Doraemon once.
Thank you very much for your hard work.
Zambot 3 is a must see.

Saeko Shimazu

🌙Saeko Shimazu🌙

News of Nobuyo Ōyama-san's death…
At the Doraemon studio, together with Noriko Ohara-san, she taught me about the importance of understanding the "role" of the character.
As they smiled…
Thank you for the wonderful memories.
May you rest in peace.

For Doraemon fans like me, the one Doraemon gadget we probably want right now is the Uso 800, where the opposite of what you say happens. However, as much as we want Nobuyo Ōyama back, her spirit is with her late husband and three of her Doraemon castmates. And that alone brings a smile to this heart.

Did we miss any eulogies to Nobuyo Ōyama? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

follow-up of Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Nobuyo Oyama's Passing, Part I
