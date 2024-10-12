Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Nobuyo Oyama's Passing, Part I

Voice actors pay respects to their celebrated colleague

On September 29, the anime world lost an icon with the passing of Nobuyo Ōyama . As the first voice of Doraemon, Oyama's voice raised Japanese children for nearly a quarter of a century. As a beloved voice actor with such a long and venerable career, she influenced people from all walks of life, who now pay their respects.

It is only fitting the first three messages come from the staff behind Doraemon , Oyama's successor as Doraemon's voice Wasabi Mizuta , and fellow cast mate Michiko Nomura .

Doraemon

Image via dora-world.com

Nobuyo Ōyama , who voiced Doraemon in the anime series Doraemon for 26 years from 1979 to 2005, has passed away.



We pray for the soul of Oyama, who was close to the hearts of children as Doraemon, went on adventures with them, and brought smiles to their faces.

Wasabi Mizuta

驚きと悲しみでいっぱいです。大山さんには、１９７９年から２００５年まで、２６年もの長い間、『ドラえもん』の声優を務めていただきました。大山さんの優しく包み込むような声は、世界中の子どもたちの心を動かし、夢と希望を届けて下さいました。その多大なるご功績に感謝致しますとともに、ご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。

I am filled with surprise and sadness. Oyama-san served as the voice actor for Doraemon for 26 years, from 1979 to 2005. Oyama-san's gentle and enveloping voice touched the hearts of children all over the world and delivered dreams and hopes to them. I would like to express my gratitude to her for her great achievements and pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Sources: Yomiuri Shimbun

Michiko Nomura

26年間、ドラえもんで一緒だった大山さん。本当に仲良くさせていただいて、大山さんと小原さんと私の3人で旅行に行ったり、楽しかった思い出が沢山あります。ここ18年くらいは、大山さんの体調もあってお会いすることが出来ませんでしたが、いつも心に大山さんへの思いはありました。お亡くなりになる前に、写真でもいいから最近の大山さんに会いたかったです。心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。

Oyama-san and I worked together on Doraemon for 26 years. We became really good friends, and I have a lot of fun memories, such as going on trips with Oyama-san, Ohara-san, and myself, just the three of us. For the past 18 years or so, I haven't been able to meet her due to her health, but I always had her in my heart. I wish I could have seen a recent photo of Oyama-san before she passed away. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.

[ Noriko Ohara , the voice of Doraemon 's co-lead Nobita, died on July 12.]

Sources: Yahoo! Japan News via 0 Tele News NNN

"Doraemon no Ekakiuta" (The How-to-Draw-Doraemon Song)



This was filmed during my cinematography days.

At the time, digital photography was not available, so to simulate a sketch being drawn live, I had to crank the film reel in reverse while pressing the shutter, as I erased each line. It was an incredibly stressful job because I couldn't afford to make any mistakes☺️

9月に亡くなられていたなんて



ドラえもんにゲストで色んな道具役でお世話になって、その際によく果物の差し入れをしてらしたのを思い出します

演じた役に対しても褒めて頂いたこともあり素敵な思い出です

大変お疲れ様でした

心よりお悔やみ申し上げます https://t.co/Mnz2Av9Cvi — 瀧本富士子声優 (@inkarose77) October 11, 2024

I can't believe she passed away in September.



I remember being a guest for Doraemon , playing the roles of various gadgets, and she would often bring me fruit.

I also received praise for the roles I played, so it's a wonderful memory.

Thank you for all your hard work.

My heartfelt condolences.

Another era has ended.

For my generation, Doraemon was synonymous with Oyama-san.

It was a beautiful voice.

It gave me dreams.

It gave me energy.

I sincerely pray for Oyama-san's soul to rest in peace.

Hikaru Katada (Famitsu editor-in-chief)

The news of her death came just as I was playing Doraemon : Dorayaki Shop Story.



No matter how many years pass, to me, the voice of Doraemon is Nobuyo Ōyama -san.



I sincerely pray for her soul to rest in peace

There has been so much sad news this year that I can't help but mutter, "Not again…"



Like Doraemon , I loved your Kappei Jin. His lament and muttering at the end of the last episode still resonates in my mind.



I offer my deepest condolences.

Ever since I was a child, I grew up wanting to meet Doraemon .

I will never forget the joy I felt when I grew up and my dreams came true.

I will continue to sing the song "YUME Biyori" with great care.

Nobuyo Ōyama -san.

Thank you very much.

Rest in peace.



Hitomi Shimatani

Nobuyo Ōyama -sama



Of course, my generation will never forget your role as Kappei Jin in Zambot 3 .



May you rest in peace.

The second anime adaptation aired just when I was in elementary school, and I think Miyazaki [Prefecture] was a little late in airing it.

So, the first broadcast was a big deal. Everyone asked, "Have you seen Doraemon ?" No child didn't know who Doraemon was after that.



I was a bit proud of myself for being a fan of the comic for so long.

That voice brought us all together.



Thank you very much.

I will never forget I had the opportunity to stand on stage with Oyama-san at a summer vacation children's talk show collaboration between Doraemon and Tsurupika Hagemaru-kun for TV Asahi . When I asked her how I could become a voice actor , she replied with a smile and said, "Just make the most of your studies." I was truly touched.

Rest in peace Nobuyo Ōyama -sama.

久しぶりの古巣フジテレビ

事情が違えば懐かしかったんだろうけどね。

大山のぶ代さん、心からご冥福を祈ります。

大先輩がまた逝ってしまった… — 森功至 (@katsuji_mori) October 12, 2024

It's been a while since I last visited my old home, Fuji TV .

If the circumstances had been different, I would have felt nostalgic.

To Nobuyo Ōyama -san, I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Another great senpai has passed away…

Kazuhiko Inouei

Nobuyo Ōyama -san. She was someone who has been helping me since my debut. Thank you so much for all your hard work over the years. Thank you so much.

Nobuyo Ōyama -sama,

I've always loved you.

I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

For those of us in our 60s, Nobuyo Ōyama -san was known for playing mischievous and naughty boys, such as Kunimatsu Ishida and Kappei Jin. She was more rebellious and stubborn than the boy played by Masako Nozawa -san. I was surprised when I heard Oyama-san would be playing Doraemon . I even thought that a role like Gian might suit her better. However, when Doraemon became a mega hit, the image of Oyama = Doraemon became established throughout Japan. I was impressed she reached a new level as a voice actor . All I can say now is I pray for her soul to rest in peace.

For many anime fans, it's sad knowing Oyama has passed. But in a sense there some comfort she likely used the take-copter from Doraemon to fly to the great beyond.