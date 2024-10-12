Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Nobuyo Oyama's Passing, Part I
On September 29, the anime world lost an icon with the passing of Nobuyo Ōyama. As the first voice of Doraemon, Oyama's voice raised Japanese children for nearly a quarter of a century. As a beloved voice actor with such a long and venerable career, she influenced people from all walks of life, who now pay their respects.
It is only fitting the first three messages come from the staff behind Doraemon, Oyama's successor as Doraemon's voice Wasabi Mizuta, and fellow cast mate Michiko Nomura.
Doraemon
Nobuyo Ōyama, who voiced Doraemon in the anime series Doraemon for 26 years from 1979 to 2005, has passed away.
We pray for the soul of Oyama, who was close to the hearts of children as Doraemon, went on adventures with them, and brought smiles to their faces.
Wasabi Mizuta
驚きと悲しみでいっぱいです。大山さんには、１９７９年から２００５年まで、２６年もの長い間、『ドラえもん』の声優を務めていただきました。大山さんの優しく包み込むような声は、世界中の子どもたちの心を動かし、夢と希望を届けて下さいました。その多大なるご功績に感謝致しますとともに、ご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
I am filled with surprise and sadness. Oyama-san served as the voice actor for Doraemon for 26 years, from 1979 to 2005. Oyama-san's gentle and enveloping voice touched the hearts of children all over the world and delivered dreams and hopes to them. I would like to express my gratitude to her for her great achievements and pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Michiko Nomura
26年間、ドラえもんで一緒だった大山さん。本当に仲良くさせていただいて、大山さんと小原さんと私の3人で旅行に行ったり、楽しかった思い出が沢山あります。ここ18年くらいは、大山さんの体調もあってお会いすることが出来ませんでしたが、いつも心に大山さんへの思いはありました。お亡くなりになる前に、写真でもいいから最近の大山さんに会いたかったです。心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
Oyama-san and I worked together on Doraemon for 26 years. We became really good friends, and I have a lot of fun memories, such as going on trips with Oyama-san, Ohara-san, and myself, just the three of us. For the past 18 years or so, I haven't been able to meet her due to her health, but I always had her in my heart. I wish I could have seen a recent photo of Oyama-san before she passed away. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.
[Noriko Ohara, the voice of Doraemon's co-lead Nobita, died on July 12.]
Akitarō Daichi
『ドラえもん・えかきうた』— 大地丙太郎@le (@akitaroh_le) October 11, 2024
コレ撮影したのが撮影時代の大地です。
当時はデジタルではないので「消し込み」という手法で描かれている絵をフィルム逆回しで消して行きながらシャッターを押してました。失敗は絶対に出来なかったのでとんでもない緊張の仕事でした☺️https://t.co/RSXw43oY4Y
"Doraemon no Ekakiuta" (The How-to-Draw-Doraemon Song)
This was filmed during my cinematography days.
At the time, digital photography was not available, so to simulate a sketch being drawn live, I had to crank the film reel in reverse while pressing the shutter, as I erased each line. It was an incredibly stressful job because I couldn't afford to make any mistakes☺️
Fujiko Takimoto
9月に亡くなられていたなんて— 瀧本富士子声優 (@inkarose77) October 11, 2024
ドラえもんにゲストで色んな道具役でお世話になって、その際によく果物の差し入れをしてらしたのを思い出します
演じた役に対しても褒めて頂いたこともあり素敵な思い出です
大変お疲れ様でした
心よりお悔やみ申し上げます https://t.co/Mnz2Av9Cvi
I can't believe she passed away in September.
I remember being a guest for Doraemon, playing the roles of various gadgets, and she would often bring me fruit.
I also received praise for the roles I played, so it's a wonderful memory.
Thank you for all your hard work.
My heartfelt condolences.
GACKT
一つの時代がまた終わった。— GACKT (@GACKT) October 12, 2024
ボクらの世代にとってはドラえもんと言えば大山さんだった。
素敵な声だった。
夢を与えてくれていた。
元気を貰っていた。
心から大山さんのご冥福をお祈りします。
Another era has ended.
For my generation, Doraemon was synonymous with Oyama-san.
It was a beautiful voice.
It gave me dreams.
It gave me energy.
I sincerely pray for Oyama-san's soul to rest in peace.
Hikaru Katada (Famitsu editor-in-chief)
ちょうど『ドラえもんのどら焼きやさん物語』遊んでいるときに訃報が。— 堅田ヒカル@ファミ通 (@katada_hikaru) October 11, 2024
何年経ってもおれにとってのドラえもんのの声は大山のぶよさん。
御冥福を心からお祈りします…。 https://t.co/OWqKdAg5tO
The news of her death came just as I was playing Doraemon: Dorayaki Shop Story.
No matter how many years pass, to me, the voice of Doraemon is Nobuyo Ōyama-san.
I sincerely pray for her soul to rest in peace
Hirokazu Hiramatsu
またか…と思わず呟いてしまうほど、今年は、悲しい知らせが多い— 平松広和 (@TT02MfVYSfYDpSp) October 11, 2024
ドラえもんもそうですが、私は、あなたの神勝平が大好きでした、最終回ラストの嘆き、呟き 今も心に響いています
心から、お悔やみ申し上げます https://t.co/Y35Gd4lKKT
There has been so much sad news this year that I can't help but mutter, "Not again…"
Like Doraemon, I loved your Kappei Jin. His lament and muttering at the end of the last episode still resonates in my mind.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Hitomi Shimatani
子供の頃から会いたいなぁと思って育ってきた『ドラえもん』。— 島谷ひとみ公式 25周年✨追加公演決定！ (@Shimatani_Staff) October 11, 2024
大人になって、夢が叶い会えた時の喜びは一生忘れません。
これからも『YUME日和』という曲を大切に歌い続けます。
大山のぶ代さん。
ありがとうございました。
安らかにお眠りください。
島谷ひとみ pic.twitter.com/1Ry9Oy6fPb
Ever since I was a child, I grew up wanting to meet Doraemon.
I will never forget the joy I felt when I grew up and my dreams came true.
I will continue to sing the song "YUME Biyori" with great care.
Nobuyo Ōyama-san.
Thank you very much.
Rest in peace.
Hitomi Shimatani
Hitoshi Nanba
大山のぶ代さま— 難波日登志（三條なみみ） (@namimi_sanjyo) October 11, 2024
私の世代はやはりザンボット3の神勝平役が忘れられません
ご冥福をお祈りいたします pic.twitter.com/bu4dFAzYaq
Nobuyo Ōyama-sama
Of course, my generation will never forget your role as Kappei Jin in Zambot 3.
May you rest in peace.
Jun'ichi Inoue
２回目のアニメ化がちょうど小学生の頃、宮崎は放送が少し遅れたと思う。— 井上純一（希有馬屋）『逆資本論』発売中 (@KEUMAYA) October 11, 2024
だから初回放送は事件だった。みんなが「ドラえもんみた？」って話してた。ドラえもん知らない子がいなくなった。
ずっと漫画のファンだった自分はちょっと誇らしかった。
あの声でみんな一つになった。… pic.twitter.com/Gw9ue8wFff
The second anime adaptation aired just when I was in elementary school, and I think Miyazaki [Prefecture] was a little late in airing it.
So, the first broadcast was a big deal. Everyone asked, "Have you seen Doraemon?" No child didn't know who Doraemon was after that.
I was a bit proud of myself for being a fan of the comic for so long.
That voice brought us all together.
Thank you very much.
Jun-ichi Kanemaru
過去にテレビ朝日関連で『ドラえもん』『つるピカハゲ丸くん』のコラボで大山さんと一緒に夏休みチビッ子トークショーのステージに立たせて頂いたこと、忘れません。どうしたら声優になれるの？の質問に「今のお勉強を大切にね」笑顔の回答に流石と感激いたしました。#大山のぶ代 さま、安らかに。— 金丸淳一🌞VoiceActor&Vocalist Jun-ichi KANEMARU (@junichisonic) October 11, 2024
I will never forget I had the opportunity to stand on stage with Oyama-san at a summer vacation children's talk show collaboration between Doraemon and Tsurupika Hagemaru-kun for TV Asahi. When I asked her how I could become a voice actor, she replied with a smile and said, "Just make the most of your studies." I was truly touched.
Rest in peace Nobuyo Ōyama-sama.
Katsuji Mori
久しぶりの古巣フジテレビ— 森功至 (@katsuji_mori) October 12, 2024
事情が違えば懐かしかったんだろうけどね。
大山のぶ代さん、心からご冥福を祈ります。
大先輩がまた逝ってしまった…
It's been a while since I last visited my old home, Fuji TV.
If the circumstances had been different, I would have felt nostalgic.
To Nobuyo Ōyama-san, I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Another great senpai has passed away…
Kazuhiko Inouei
大山のぶ代さんが・・・。デビューの頃からお世話になった方でした。本当に長いことお疲れ様でした。ありがとうございました。— 井上和彦（声優） (@inouekazuhiko) October 11, 2024
Nobuyo Ōyama-san. She was someone who has been helping me since my debut. Thank you so much for all your hard work over the years. Thank you so much.
Kazutoshi Soyama
大山のぶ代さん— 曽山一寿 (@soyamanga) October 11, 2024
ずっと大好きでした。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/Denv6MQYbW
Nobuyo Ōyama-sama,
I've always loved you.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Keiichi Tanaka
大山のぶ代さんと言えば、僕ら還暦世代には石田国松くん、神勝平といったわんぱくでやんちゃな少年がハマり役でした。野沢雅子さんの演じる少年よりもバンカラで頑固な性格。その大山さんが「ドラえもん」を演じると聞いた時は驚きました。ジャイアンっぽい役の方が向いているのでは？と思ったくらいで…— はぁとふる倍国土 (@keiichisennsei) October 11, 2024
For those of us in our 60s, Nobuyo Ōyama-san was known for playing mischievous and naughty boys, such as Kunimatsu Ishida and Kappei Jin. She was more rebellious and stubborn than the boy played by Masako Nozawa-san. I was surprised when I heard Oyama-san would be playing Doraemon. I even thought that a role like Gian might suit her better. However, when Doraemon became a mega hit, the image of Oyama = Doraemon became established throughout Japan. I was impressed she reached a new level as a voice actor. All I can say now is I pray for her soul to rest in peace.
For many anime fans, it's sad knowing Oyama has passed. But in a sense there some comfort she likely used the take-copter from Doraemon to fly to the great beyond.
