Transformers Crosses Over With Naruto, Monster Hunter

It's time to transform and roll out! Believe it!

On August 26, Takara Tomy announced that the Transformers toy line is collaborating with some surprising franchises in Japan. The announcement teased CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter games with few details. On September 27, Takara Tomy finally revealed the new Rathalos Prime (Liolaeus Prime in Japanese). And if that wasn't enough, Hasbro , the distributor of Transformers outside Japan, announced a collaboration with Naruto .

The first collaboration with Transformers , which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year!



Rathalos Prime to be released by Takara Tomy Co., Ltd.!



Pre-order begin on Friday, September 27.

It transforms from Rathalos into a robot mode based on the design of Optimus Prime, the main character of the Transformers series. The monster mode of Rathalos can also recreate the poses in the game.

TRANSFORMERS 40th Anniversary

Special Collaboration

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Monster Hunter

×

TRANSFORMERS

「LIOLAEUS PRIME」

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

「リオレウスプライム」本日予約解禁https://t.co/Abkj366G4Y… pic.twitter.com/2VuzhT0A8X — 【公式】トランスフォーマー情報局 (@TF_pr) September 26, 2024

TRANSFORMERS 40th Anniversary

Special Collaboration

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Monster Hunter

×

TRANSFORMERS

「LIOLAEUS PRIME」

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Rathalos Prime pre-orders open today

https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/g/g4904810948568/

*Contains content for ages 15 and over.

The YouTube channel for T-Spark, the Takara Tomy brand producing the Rathalos Prime, released a short video featuring the transformation sequence as well as a mockup for the figure on September 27 as well.

Following the Japanese announcement of Rathalos Prime, the Hasbro Pulse X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed that pre-orders for the figure would began on Hasbro Pulse on October 9.

Bring the ultimate #Transformers experience to your collection with the #TakaraTomy Synergenex Series Rathalos Prime figure inspired by the legendary character from the #MonsterHunter video game! Pre-order now on #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/gQTh9kvMIF — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) October 8, 2024

Along with Rathalos Prime, Hasbro also announced a collaboration with Naruto on October 11. The toys of the nine-tailed fox Kurama and the frog Gamakichi would “transform into epic robots, complete with kunai, chakra plates, and more.” The Transformers Instagram account also included a short video of a Cybertronian fleeing an exploding planet and landing in the world of Naruto .

Believe it! The worlds of #Naruto Shippuden and #Transformers collide! Kurama & Gamakichi transform into epic robots, complete with kunai, chakra plates, and more. Pre-order this must-have set now on #HasbroPulse! #NarutoShippuden #TransformersCollab pic.twitter.com/lxPBU4AKSj — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) October 10, 2024

The Kurama and Gamakichi toys are currently available for pre-order through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.