You Can Be an Extra on ON-GAKU: Our Sound Director's Next Film Hyakuemu
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In 2019, director Kenji Iwaisawa debuted his film ON-GAKU: Our Sound at the Ottawa Film Festival. A story following three high school delinquents who start a band, the film eschewed conventional animation and used rotoscope animation instead. As such, a set was built, and extras were cast for the climactic music festival. Now, for the director's next film Hyakuemu, Iwaisawa is again looking for extras for the film's climax.
Iwaisawa posted a casting call for extras on October 11. Filming will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 28 in Fukaya City, Saitama (specific location to be given later) under the working name "Taiko Matsuri (Drum Festival) in Fukaya." In his X (formerly Twitter) post, the director added, “It's a weekday, but if you can participate, please come!”
新作アニメーション映画のためにお祭りやっちゃいます。— 岩井澤 健治／KENJI IWAISAWA (@iwaityawa) October 11, 2024
切腹ピストルズさんの演奏めちゃくちゃかっこいいです！
平日ですがご参加できそうな方いましたら是非！ https://t.co/qL33LkwjkN
We're holding a festival for my new animated movie.
The Seppuku Pistols' performances are really cool!
It's a weekday, but if you can participate, please come!
To participate, applicants must submit their name, age, gender, and phone number to [email protected] by October 23. If you are selected as an extra, participants will be sent the precise filming location in Fukaya City.
