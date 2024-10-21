You Can Be an Extra on ON-GAKU: Our Sound Director's Next Film Hyakuemu

In 2019, director Kenji Iwaisawa debuted his film ON-GAKU: Our Sound at the Ottawa Film Festival. A story following three high school delinquents who start a band, the film eschewed conventional animation and used rotoscope animation instead. As such, a set was built, and extras were cast for the climactic music festival. Now, for the director's next film Hyakuemu , Iwaisawa is again looking for extras for the film's climax.

Image via x.com

Iwaisawa posted a casting call for extras on October 11. Filming will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 28 in Fukaya City, Saitama (specific location to be given later) under the working name "Taiko Matsuri (Drum Festival) in Fukaya." In his X (formerly Twitter ) post, the director added, “It's a weekday, but if you can participate, please come!”

To participate, applicants must submit their name, age, gender, and phone number to [email protected] by October 23. If you are selected as an extra, participants will be sent the precise filming location in Fukaya City.