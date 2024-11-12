×
Interest
Kyoto Animation Warns of Website Using Its Name

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Studio's URL is still https://www.kyotoanimation.co.jp

kyoani
© Kyoto Animation
Kyoto Animation — the studio behind K-ON!, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Sound! Euphonium, and other anime — issued a statement on November 4 to warn that at least one website was using its name, despite having no ties to it. The studio asked fans to be careful.

[Important Notice]
It has recently been discovered that an unaffiliated website is using our company name. Please be careful.

In its full statement, Kyoto Animation added:

If you have any suspicions, please check the address of the website in question.

The addresses of the website operated by our company is as follows:
https://www.kyotoanimation.co.jp

As of press time, Kyoto Animation's post has received 11 comments, about 7,000 reposts, and over 7,500 likes.

Sources: Kyoto Animation's X/Twitter account and website via Otakomu

