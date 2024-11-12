Sanrio Collaborates With Zoff for New Eyeglasses Line

Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, My Melody also inspire sunglasses, cases, accessories

Japanese eyeglass seller Zoff teased on November 6 that it is collaborating with Sanrio for its latest lineup. Zoff then unveiled the eyeglasses, sunglasses, cases, cleaner keychains, and cleaning cloths featuring Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and My Melody on Tuesday:

Image via Zoff's website ©️ 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. L654402

Announcing a collaboration with Sanrio characters~👏

The three collaboration characters are Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and My Melody!

The full details of the collaboration products will be revealed on Tuesday, November 12, so please look forward to it😊

👇Special page

https://zoff.co.jp/shop/contents/eyewear-sanriocharacters.aspx?utm_source= Twitter &utm_medium=social&utm_content=20241106_ Sanrio

The items will be available through the Zoff online store while supplies last on November 13 at 5:00 p.m. JST. (3:00 a.m. EST) Zoff plans for a national retail release, excluding outlet stores, on November 29.