Sanrio Collaborates With Zoff for New Eyeglasses Line
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese eyeglass seller Zoff teased on November 6 that it is collaborating with Sanrio for its latest lineup. Zoff then unveiled the eyeglasses, sunglasses, cases, cleaner keychains, and cleaning cloths featuring Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and My Melody on Tuesday:
Announcing a collaboration with Sanrio characters~👏
The three collaboration characters are Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and My Melody!
The full details of the collaboration products will be revealed on Tuesday, November 12, so please look forward to it😊
👇Special page
The items will be available through the Zoff online store while supplies last on November 13 at 5:00 p.m. JST. (3:00 a.m. EST) Zoff plans for a national retail release, excluding outlet stores, on November 29.
