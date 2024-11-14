Transformers Inducted Into Toy Hall of Fame

The robots in disguise join fellow 1980s toy line My Little Pony & card game Phase 10

The Strong National Museum of Play announced this year's inductees for the National Toy Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Among the class of 2024 are the popular Transformers toys:

Image via www.facebook.com ©Hasbro

The Transformers Facebook page announced the news: “Honored to share that the Transformers brand has been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame, part of The Strong National Museum of Play!”

American toy manufacturer Hasbro introduced Transformers in 1984, after securing the rights to develop the Diaclone and Micro Change toys from Japanese toy manufacturer Takara for the United States market. Since then, it has spawned several animated series in the United States and Japan, a handful of feature-length films, and numerous video games.

Along with Transformers , the National Toy Hall of Fame also inducted the My Little Pony toy line and Phase 10 card game. My Little Pony, also developed by Hasbro , has seen several animated adaptations since its introduction in 1981 with the most recent being My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.