Interest
Bandai to Raise Plastic Model Kit Prices Next April

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Some Gundam models affected despite attempts to maintain prices for over 4 decades

Bandai Spirits announced on November 13 that it is increasing the prices of several plastic model kits and other items next April.

153_3700_s_eue9q0q1j47wlccdgxqdm2ycs85g

The Bandai Hobby Site detailed the price changes and which products would be affected, such as the High Grade 1/144 RX-78-02 Gundam (Gundam: The Origin Version) above. Bandai Spirits noted that it has tried to maintain the prices of its plastic models for over four decades. However, the costs of raw materials, packaging, and logistics have risen recently. The company also said, "We have taken various measures to maintain prices, but there are products for which it is difficult to maintain the current price system."

Bandai Hobby Site also listed when and which sellers would be affected:

General Retail Sales:

  • Some products sold from April to June 2025
  • Products with revised prices from July 2025 onwards will be announced quarterly on the Bandai Hobby Site.
Premium Bandai Hobby Online Shop:
  • Some products shipped after April 2025
  • Price changes for products will be announced on the Bandai Hobby Site when pre-orders for each product begin.
Gundam Base Limited Edition/Event Items:
  • Some products sold after April 2025
  • Price changes for products will be announced on the Bandai Hobby Site quarterly from around February 2025.

Among the products affected by the new prices are several Gundam plastic model (Gunpla) items, weapon and armor options for 30 Minutes Missions, LED units, Toy Story 4 Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Figure-rise Mechanics Doraemon, and the Pokémon Plamo Collection 21 Kyurem. The full list is available online.

Bandai Spirits noted that some of the items it sells has been on sale for over four decades. Bandai Spirits stated, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our fans for their continued support over the years. We will continue to strive to deliver safe, secure, and high-value-added products to our fans around the world, and we appreciate your understanding."

Sources: Bandai Spirits' X/Twitter account, Bandai Hobby Site's website (link 2) via Hachima Kikо̄


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
