Bandai to Raise Plastic Model Kit Prices Next April

Bandai Spirits announced on November 13 that it is increasing the prices of several plastic model kits and other items next April.

The Bandai Hobby Site detailed the price changes and which products would be affected, such as the High Grade 1/144 RX-78-02 Gundam ( Gundam: The Origin Version) above. Bandai Spirits noted that it has tried to maintain the prices of its plastic models for over four decades. However, the costs of raw materials, packaging, and logistics have risen recently. The company also said, "We have taken various measures to maintain prices, but there are products for which it is difficult to maintain the current price system."

Bandai Hobby Site also listed when and which sellers would be affected:

General Retail Sales:

Some products sold from April to June 2025

Products with revised prices from July 2025 onwards will be announced quarterly on the Bandai Hobby Site.

Some products shipped after April 2025

Price changes for products will be announced on the Bandai Hobby Site when pre-orders for each product begin.

Gundam

Some products sold after April 2025

Price changes for products will be announced on the Bandai Hobby Site quarterly from around February 2025.

Premium Bandai Hobby Online Shop:Base Limited Edition/Event Items:

Among the products affected by the new prices are several Gundam plastic model (Gunpla) items, weapon and armor options for 30 Minutes Missions, LED units, Toy Story 4 Woody and Buzz Lightyear, Figure-rise Mechanics Doraemon , and the Pokémon Plamo Collection 21 Kyurem. The full list is available online.

Bandai Spirits noted that some of the items it sells has been on sale for over four decades. Bandai Spirits stated, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our fans for their continued support over the years. We will continue to strive to deliver safe, secure, and high-value-added products to our fans around the world, and we appreciate your understanding."

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.