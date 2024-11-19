Interest
NHK Announces 2024 Kōhaku Song Contest Lineup
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) announced the lineup for the 75th Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on Tuesday. The show will feature 20 primarily female musical acts in the Red Team and 21 primarily male musical acts in the White Team.
本日11月19日(火)12:00から
ライブストリーミング配信！
#紅白歌合戦 公式HP：https://t.co/J0ojUkhDRm
Youtube：https://t.co/LZIHwOatSe
The live stream will be available from 12:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, November 19!
Kōhaku Uta Gassen's official website:
https://NHK.or.jp/livestreaming/kouhaku/?cid=khhk-khkx-khk-khhp-241119-01
YouTube:
🟥第75回 #NHK紅白 ⬜️— NHK紅白歌合戦 (@nhk_kouhaku) November 19, 2024
出場歌手が決定✨
紅組20組、白組21組
初出場は、紅組3組、白組7組です。#紅白歌合戦 公式HP：https://t.co/bg5q7a7Rpa
🟥75th NHK Kōhaku⬜️
Participating acts have been decided
20 acts in the Red Team, 21 acts in the White Team
3 acts in the Red Team and 7 acts in the White Team will be appearing for the first time.
Kōhaku Uta Gassen's official website:
https://NHK.or.jp/kouhaku/artist75/?cid=khhk-khkx-khk-khhp-241119-04
The full lineup for the 74th Kōhaku Uta Gassen is:
(Note: The number in parentheses indicates how many times each musical act will have appeared on the program, including this year.)
RED TEAM
aiko (15)
Aimyon (6)
ILLIT (debut)
Sayuri Ishikawa (47)
Iruka (2)
HY (3)
Fuyumi Sakamoto (36)
Sakurazaka46 (4)
Ringo Sheena (9)
Superfly (8)
Mariko Takahashi (6)
tuki. (debut)
Yoshimi Tendo (29)
TWICE (5)
Nogizaka46 (10)
ME:I (debut)
MISIA (9)
Kaori Mizumori (22)
Ryoku Oushoku Shakai (3)
LE SSERAFIM (3)
WHITE TEAM
Omoinotake (debut)
Creepy Nuts (debut)
GLAY (4)
Hiromi Go (37)
Kocchi no Kento (debut)
THE ALFEE (2)
JO1 (3)
Junretsu (7)
Da-iCE (debut)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER (debut)
Number_i (debut)
Leon Niihama (debut)
Vaundy (2)
BE:FIRST (3)
Masaharu Fukuyama (17)
Fujii Kaze (3)
Gen Hoshino (10)
Mrs. Green Apple (2)
Kosetsu Minami (6)
Hiroshi Miyama (10)
Keisuke Yamaushi (10)
According to the NHK website, singer Kiyoshi Hikawa will appear during a special event during the live show. The site also notes first time performers include ILLIT, tuki., ME:I, Omoinotake, Creepy Nuts, Kocchi no Kento, Da-iCE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Number_i, and Leon Niihma.
For the second year in a row, no Starto Entertainment (formerly Johnny & Associates) artists will perform on the show.
The NHK website also announced the four hosts for the 75th Kohaku Uta Gassen on November 11. The hosts are comedian Hiroiki Ariyoshi, actresses Kanna Hashimoto and Sairi Itō, and NHK announcer Naouko Suzuki.
The 75th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen will air in Japan on December 31 from 7:20 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on NHK General TV, BSP4K, BS8K, NHK Radio 1, and NHK Plus.
Sources: Kōhaku Uta Gassen's Twitter account (link 2, link 3), NHK's website (link 2), Mantan Web