NHK Announces 2024 Kōhaku Song Contest Lineup

No Starto Entertainment (formerly Johnny & Associates) idols for 2nd straight year

The Japan Broadcasting Corporation ( NHK ) announced the lineup for the 75th Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on Tuesday. The show will feature 20 primarily female musical acts in the Red Team and 21 primarily male musical acts in the White Team.

The full lineup for the 74th Kōhaku Uta Gassen is:

(Note: The number in parentheses indicates how many times each musical act will have appeared on the program, including this year.)

RED TEAM

WHITE TEAM

According to the NHK website, singer Kiyoshi Hikawa will appear during a special event during the live show. The site also notes first time performers include ILLIT, tuki., ME:I, Omoinotake , Creepy Nuts , Kocchi no Kento, Da-iCE , TOMORROW X TOGETHER , Number_i, and Leon Niihma.

For the second year in a row, no Starto Entertainment (formerly Johnny & Associates) artists will perform on the show.

The NHK website also announced the four hosts for the 75th Kohaku Uta Gassen on November 11. The hosts are comedian Hiroiki Ariyoshi, actresses Kanna Hashimoto and Sairi Itō , and NHK announcer Naouko Suzuki.

The 75th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen will air in Japan on December 31 from 7:20 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on NHK General TV, BSP4K, BS8K, NHK Radio 1, and NHK Plus .