Man Arrested for Selling 2 Fake Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh Cards for 700,000 Yen

Suspect says he didn't know the cards were counterfeit

The secondhand collectible market is full of stories of people making money from selling rare and desirable cards, such as Magic: The Gathering's Foil Modern Masters 2015 Tarmogoyf Grand Prix Vegas Stamped card that sold for just under US$15,000 in 2015. But buyers beware, as a man in Nagoya was arrested for selling two counterfeit Pokémon and Yu Gi Oh! cards for a total of 700,000 yen (about US$4,600).

Image via x.com ©スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

The Aichi Prefecture Nishi Police Department arrested Shōgorō Sakazaki for trademark law violations on October 25. Sakazaki allegedly sold a counterfeit Blue-Eyes White Dragon card from the Yu Gi Oh! Trading Card Game and a Lillie card from the Pokémon Trading Card Game for 700,000 yen in late June. Sakazaki is also suspected of falsifying two separate sales contracts for the cards.

The cards sold were of the Pokémon character Lillie and Yu Gi Oh! 's Blue-Eyes White Dragon, which are traded for over 1 million yen each. The secondhand dealer consulted the police. The suspect denied some of the charges, saying, "I didn't know they were fakes."

Nagoya TV News reported that Sakazaki admitted to falsifying the sales contracts but claimed he did not know the Blue-Eyes White Dragon and Lillie cards were counterfeit. The report further stated the Aichi Police suspected Sakazaki of further crimes related to counterfeit collectible and trading cards. As such, the police seized several other Pokémon cards from his residence.