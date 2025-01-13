Happy Coming of Age Day 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part I

Every year on the second Monday of January, Japan celebrates its newest adults with Coming of Age Day. The day honors those who are turning 18 this school year. (Since Japan's legal age of maturity was 20 until a new law went into effect in 2022, many areas still make people wait until they are 20. Some areas also mark eligibility by the January-December calendar year instead of the April-March school year.)

People around the anime and manga world have come together to celebrate the adolescents climbing the steps to adulthood:

Bonobono creator Mikio Igarashi celebrated his birthday on Coming of Age Day.

🎉Happy Birthday🎉

Today, January 13, is # Bonobono creator

#MikioIgarashi's birthday✨

Congratulations🍰



I hope you stay healthy and we look forward to seeing your wonderful works!💐

⋰

Today, January 13 is 🎊#ComingOfAgeDay㊗️

⋱



To all the new adults,

Congratulations 🎉✨

In honor, the cells are DO DANCE💃🕺

To all the new adults!

Congratulations~~!

I hope you have a wonderful day~✨🐴

Post: Today is #ComingOfAgeDay.



This year marks the 18th anniversary of the creation of FAIRY TAIL , and we received a message from Hiro Mashima , the creator of the series, to celebrate your new beginning.

Congratulations to all the new adults!



Hiro Mashima : To all the new adults

When I was 20 years old, I drew manga all day and ran towards my dreams.

To those who have dreams now, and those who haven't found one yet, think and imagine a lot about the future! Don't worry, I did it too!

Like a Dragon

Congratulations to all the new adults!



Today might be a good day to catch up with friends you haven't seen in a while and reminisce about old memories.



Best of luck to you all as you embark on your new adult lives!

Congratulations to all the new adults 👏

㊗️・To the New Adults 🎊



#Pikachu at Pokémon Center Kyoto is in a

#ComingOfAgeDay Mood ❓🌸

Congratulations on becoming adults㊗



To celebrate the new beginnings of all the new adults turning 18 in 2025, we bring you works from Love and Berry: Dress Up and Dance! and Kōchū Ōja Mushiking.

Congratulations to all the new adults!

I hope you paint your life with lots of emotions and memories!

Today is Coming of Age Day!



As of April 2022, the age of adulthood was lowered to 18, but some municipalities are holding what used to be "Coming-of-Age Ceremonies" as "Gatherings for Twenty-Year-Olds"…



Congratulations to all the new adults!㊗️🎉🎉



※Below are # Televi-Kun published when people who are 20 years old this year were around 5-6 years old (2009 & 2010)

