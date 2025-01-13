Interest
Happy Coming of Age Day 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Every year on the second Monday of January, Japan celebrates its newest adults with Coming of Age Day. The day honors those who are turning 18 this school year. (Since Japan's legal age of maturity was 20 until a new law went into effect in 2022, many areas still make people wait until they are 20. Some areas also mark eligibility by the January-December calendar year instead of the April-March school year.)
People around the anime and manga world have come together to celebrate the adolescents climbing the steps to adulthood:
Bonobono
Bonobono creator Mikio Igarashi celebrated his birthday on Coming of Age Day.
🎉Happy Birthday🎉— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) January 13, 2025
本日、1月13日は『 #ぼのぼの 』の作者#いがらしみきお 先生のお誕生日✨
おめでとうございます🍰
いつまでもお元気で
素敵な作品を楽しみにしております💐 pic.twitter.com/A58fMBDc7c
🎉Happy Birthday🎉
Today, January 13, is #Bonobono creator
#MikioIgarashi's birthday✨
Congratulations🍰
I hope you stay healthy and we look forward to seeing your wonderful works!💐
Cells at Work! (live-action film)
⋰— 映画『はたらく細胞』公式 (@saibou_movie) January 13, 2025
本日1/13は🎊#成人の日㊗️
⋱
新成人を迎えたみなさん、
おめでとうございます🎉✨
細胞たちも祝福 DO DANCE💃🕺
🔴#映画はたらく細胞 メガヒット上映中⚪️ pic.twitter.com/t1iTqsxMVs
⋰
Today, January 13 is 🎊#ComingOfAgeDay㊗️
⋱
To all the new adults,
Congratulations 🎉✨
In honor, the cells are DO DANCE💃🕺
Gunma-chan
新成人のみんな〜！— ぐんまちゃん (@gunma_gunmachan) January 12, 2025
おめでとう〜〜！
ステキな日になりますように〜✨🐴#ぐんまちゃん #群馬 pic.twitter.com/DI7BFsorrO
To all the new adults!
Congratulations~~!
I hope you have a wonderful day~✨🐴
Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Eden's Zero, DEAD ROCK) via Kodansha
今日は #成人の日 です。— 講談社 (@KODANSHA_JP) January 13, 2025
今年で誕生から18年を迎える『FAIRY TAIL』の著者、真島ヒロさんから新たな門出を祝うメッセージをいただきました。
新成人のみなさん、おめでとうございます！#FAIRYTAIL #真島ヒロ @hiro_mashima pic.twitter.com/Thx2rGtw4m
Post: Today is #ComingOfAgeDay.
This year marks the 18th anniversary of the creation of FAIRY TAIL, and we received a message from Hiro Mashima, the creator of the series, to celebrate your new beginning.
Congratulations to all the new adults!
Hiro Mashima: To all the new adults
When I was 20 years old, I drew manga all day and ran towards my dreams.
To those who have dreams now, and those who haven't found one yet, think and imagine a lot about the future! Don't worry, I did it too!
Like a Dragon
新成人の皆さま、おめでとうございます！— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) January 13, 2025
今日は、久しぶりに会った仲間たちと近況を報告しあったり、思い出話に花を咲かせたりするのも良いかもしれませんね
皆さまの 大人としての新たな門出に 幸あれ！
#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/LwuyB9Q7fS
Congratulations to all the new adults!
Today might be a good day to catch up with friends you haven't seen in a while and reminisce about old memories.
Best of luck to you all as you embark on your new adult lives!
Marina Inoue
新成人の皆様、おめでとうございます👏— 井上麻里奈 (@Mari_navi) January 13, 2025
Congratulations to all the new adults 👏
Pokémon
㊗️・新成人のみなさま🎊— 【公式】ポケモン情報局 (@poke_times) January 13, 2025
ポケモンセンターキョウトの #ピカチュウ も #成人の日 な気分❓🌸 pic.twitter.com/x33wUw1h2m
㊗️・To the New Adults 🎊
#Pikachu at Pokémon Center Kyoto is in a
#ComingOfAgeDay Mood ❓🌸
Sega
ご成人おめでとうございます㊗— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) January 12, 2025
令和七年に18歳を迎える新成人のみなさまの門出を祝し、『オシャレ魔女 ラブ and ベリー』と『甲虫王者 ムシキング』より。
#成人の日 pic.twitter.com/tDYn3I9H1G
Congratulations on becoming adults㊗
To celebrate the new beginnings of all the new adults turning 18 in 2025, we bring you works from Love and Berry: Dress Up and Dance! and Kōchū Ōja Mushiking.
Shinya Owada
新成人の皆様おめでとうございます— 大和田 伸也 (@oowadashinya) January 13, 2025
たくさんの色や思いを描いていってくださいね！#成人の日 #ポケモン pic.twitter.com/nPDMCcQ6UT
Congratulations to all the new adults!
I hope you paint your life with lots of emotions and memories!
Televi-Kun
今日は #成人の日！— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) January 12, 2025
2022年の4月から成人年齢が18歳に引き下げられ、自治体によってはかつての｢成人式｣を｢二十歳のつどい｣として開催しているそうですが……
新成人の皆様、おめでとうございます！㊗️🎉🎉
※下は今年20歳の方が5〜6歳頃発刊の #てれびくん(2009年&2010年) pic.twitter.com/DfEKztDgrB
Today is Coming of Age Day!
As of April 2022, the age of adulthood was lowered to 18, but some municipalities are holding what used to be "Coming-of-Age Ceremonies" as "Gatherings for Twenty-Year-Olds"…
Congratulations to all the new adults!㊗️🎉🎉
※Below are #Televi-Kun published when people who are 20 years old this year were around 5-6 years old (2009 & 2010)
Did we miss any Coming of Age Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
