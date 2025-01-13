Interest
Happy Coming of Age Day 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
As part of the Coming of Age ceremonies throughout Japan, young adults dress in formal hakama (ceremonial trousers), western-style suits, and kimono. But, to express their individuality, some young adult men dress as stereotypical delinquents with regent hairstyles and ride motorcycles. In turn, some women personalize their kimono and hair ornaments. Some new adults even cosplay as their favorite characters. It's flashy, fun, and a great way for everyone in Japan to enjoy the holiday. Let's look at the congratulatory greetings from across the anime and manga world to the new adults:
Kohei Ashiya (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, The First Slam Dunk animation director)
㊗️新成人の皆様、本日はおめでとうございます‼️💐👏✨— アしや(芦谷)耕平 (@asikoh009) January 13, 2025
皆様の前途に洋々たる明るい未来が訪れますよう🌹🌅成人式@杜王町⛩️#成人式 #成人の日 #成人式2025 #jojo_anime #祝成人 pic.twitter.com/5Zn4Ru9bh8
㊗️Congratulations to all the new adults today‼️💐👏✨
May you all have bright and promising futures ahead of you.🌹🌅 Coming of Age Ceremony @ Morioh⛩️
㊗️新成人の皆様、本日はおめでとうございます‼️💐👏✨— アしや(芦谷)耕平 (@asikoh009) January 13, 2025
皆様が困難な時代にも、新しい道を切り拓く一歩を踏み出せますよう🌅🏀🔥成人式@神奈川#成人式 #成人の日 #成人式2025 #祝成人 #スラムダンク #SLAMDUNK #神奈川3年 pic.twitter.com/mahwErWvCl
㊗️Congratulations to all the new adults today‼️💐👏✨
I hope you will take a step forward to pave a new path even in these difficult times.🌅🏀🔥 Coming of Age Ceremony @ Kanagawa
Chibi Maruko-chan
今日は成人の日✨— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) January 13, 2025
新成人のみなさん、おめでとうございます🎉
素敵な成人の日をお過ごしください✨️#ちびまる子ちゃん #さくらももこ #chibimarukochan #maruko#成人の日 #成人式 #1月13日 pic.twitter.com/sBsEZQ16b5
Today is Coming of Age Day✨
Congratulations to all the new adults!🎉
Have a wonderful Coming of Age Day✨
Di Gi Charat
成人式を迎えたお兄さん、お姉さん、おめでとうございますにょ！— デ・ジ・キャラット🥦 (@dejiko_15th) January 13, 2025
でじこは10歳だけど、20周年には純金像が作られたくらい記念すべきことにょ。
みんなの未来も輝くことを願ってるにょ！ pic.twitter.com/AHPnFjyDch
Congratulations to all the brothers and sisters who have reached adulthood!
Dejiko is only 10 years old, but her 20th anniversary is such a commemorative event that a solid gold statue was made to celebrate.
I hope everyone's future will be bright!
Hitoshi Yoneda (Record of Lodoss War artist)
お早うございます、今のところ曇り。今日は成人の日ですね、おめでとうございます！私は相変わらず描いたり見たり歩いたりする予定です。😊🎨📽🚶🌳🌲👍— 米田仁士 Hitoshi Yoneda (@Brise_Marine) January 12, 2025
Good morning all, It's cloudy so far. Today is Coming of Age Day, Congratulations! I'm gonna draw, watch and walk as usual.
Kaito Ishikawa
新成人の皆様おめでとうございます！！— 石川界人 (@ish_kaito) January 13, 2025
Congratulations to all the new adults!!
Kappei Yamaguchi
勝平起きた━━━━━━!!— 山口勝平@「勝平大百科 50キャラで見る僕の声優史」発売中です❗️ (@ENma_Dororon) January 13, 2025
世界におはよ━━━━━♪
新成人の皆さんおめでとうございまーす‼️
はれの門出がいいお天気で良かったですね^^
今日、きっと街には殺生丸がいっぱいだね♪
さぁ、元気に出っぱつ出っぱつ〜^^
Katsuhira woke up ━━━━━━!!
Good morning to the world ━━━━━♪
Congratulations to all the new adults‼️
I'm glad the weather was nice for your send-off^^
I'm sure there are a lot of Sesshomarus in town today♪
Now, let's go full speed ahead!^^
Katsushika City
Voice actor Subaru Kimura, voice of Ichiro Yamada (Hypnosis Mic) and Aoi Todo (Jujutsu Kaisen), gave the official Katsushika City Coming of Age Ceremony greeting.
葛飾区の新成人の皆さん— 葛飾区 (@katsushika_city) January 13, 2025
おめでとうございます㊗️🎉
この2人を演じる特別ゲスト🎤から
お祝いメッセージをいただきました✨#ヒプノシスマイク #山田一郎#呪術廻戦 #東堂葵 #木村昴 pic.twitter.com/7EQ0uq6ZX7
Congratulations to all the new adults in Katsushika City㊗️🎉
We received congratulatory message from a special guest🎤 who portrays these two characters✨
Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup
本日1月13日(月)は #成人の日 ㊗— 『きのこいぬ』🍄アニメ公式📺10月3日放送&配信スタート (@kinokoinu_anime) January 13, 2025
新成人の皆さん、おめでとうございます🎊#きのこいぬ#kinokoinu
【TVアニメ『きのこいぬ』好評配信中📺】https://t.co/zRLGSmfIVT pic.twitter.com/UzxA6ZSss5
Today, January 13 (Monday) is Coming of Age Day㊗
Congratulations to all the new adults!🎊
Pac-Man
🎉✨ 今日は #成人の日 ✨🎉— パックマン公式_JP (@BNEI_PACMAN_JP) January 13, 2025
新成人の皆さん、おめでとうございます！🎊💐#パックマン も皆さんの新しい門出を応援しています😊
素敵な一日をお過ごしくださいね🌸🎈#pacman pic.twitter.com/2sfPODrA32
🎉✨Today is Coming of Age Day✨🎉
Congratulations to all the new adults!🎊💐
We at Pac-Man are rooting for you all as you embark on your new life😊
Have a wonderful day🌸🎈
Sonic the Hedgehog
本日は #成人の日 ㊗— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) January 13, 2025
新成人のみなさん、成人おめでとうございます！👏
新成人のみなさんが生まれた頃、『シャドウ・ザ・ヘッジホッグ』が発売され、去年同じくシャドウが活躍する『ソニック × シャドウ ジェネレーションズ』が発売されました。
よく遊んでいたタイトル等あれば教えてください😆 pic.twitter.com/kCqV4grn7u
Today Coming of Age Day㊗
Congratulations to all the new adults!👏
Shadow the Hedgehog was released around the time you new adults were born. And last year Sonic X Shadow Generations, also featuring Shadow, was released.
Please tell us about any games you often played😆
Tama and Friends
#成人の日 おめでとう㊗🎉— 三丁目のタマ町内会 (@tama_friends) January 12, 2025
今年はクロ、コマ、ゴンがお祝い✨
昔なじみとも出会うことが多い時期、
子どもの頃を思い出して懐かしくなりますね。#うちのタマ知りませんか #タマアンドフレンズ #tamaandfriends pic.twitter.com/EPii2uoSze
Coming of Age Day Congratulations㊗🎉
This year, Kuro, Koma, and Gon are celebrating✨
This is a time when you often meet old friends. It makes us nostalgic and reminds us of our childhoods.
Did we miss any Coming of Age Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!