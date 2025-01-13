×
Happy Coming of Age Day 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Sonic, Pac-Man, JoJo's, Slam Dunk, Chibi Maruko-chan, Di Gi Charat, Subaru Kimura, Kappei Yamaguchi, & more!

As part of the Coming of Age ceremonies throughout Japan, young adults dress in formal hakama (ceremonial trousers), western-style suits, and kimono. But, to express their individuality, some young adult men dress as stereotypical delinquents with regent hairstyles and ride motorcycles. In turn, some women personalize their kimono and hair ornaments. Some new adults even cosplay as their favorite characters. It's flashy, fun, and a great way for everyone in Japan to enjoy the holiday. Let's look at the congratulatory greetings from across the anime and manga world to the new adults:

Kohei Ashiya (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, The First Slam Dunk animation director)

㊗️Congratulations to all the new adults today‼️💐👏✨
May you all have bright and promising futures ahead of you.🌹🌅 Coming of Age Ceremony @ Morioh⛩️

㊗️Congratulations to all the new adults today‼️💐👏✨
I hope you will take a step forward to pave a new path even in these difficult times.🌅🏀🔥 Coming of Age Ceremony @ Kanagawa

Chibi Maruko-chan

Today is Coming of Age Day✨
Congratulations to all the new adults!🎉
Have a wonderful Coming of Age Day✨

Di Gi Charat

Congratulations to all the brothers and sisters who have reached adulthood!

Dejiko is only 10 years old, but her 20th anniversary is such a commemorative event that a solid gold statue was made to celebrate.

I hope everyone's future will be bright!

Hitoshi Yoneda (Record of Lodoss War artist)

Kaito Ishikawa

Congratulations to all the new adults!!

Kappei Yamaguchi

Katsuhira woke up ━━━━━━!!
Good morning to the world ━━━━━♪
Congratulations to all the new adults‼️
I'm glad the weather was nice for your send-off^^
I'm sure there are a lot of Sesshomarus in town today♪
Now, let's go full speed ahead!^^

Katsushika City

Voice actor Subaru Kimura, voice of Ichiro Yamada (Hypnosis Mic) and Aoi Todo (Jujutsu Kaisen), gave the official Katsushika City Coming of Age Ceremony greeting.

Congratulations to all the new adults in Katsushika City㊗️🎉
We received congratulatory message from a special guest🎤 who portrays these two characters✨

Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup

Today, January 13 (Monday) is Coming of Age Day㊗

Congratulations to all the new adults!🎊

Pac-Man

🎉✨Today is Coming of Age Day✨🎉

Congratulations to all the new adults!🎊💐
We at Pac-Man are rooting for you all as you embark on your new life😊

Have a wonderful day🌸🎈

Sonic the Hedgehog

Today Coming of Age Day㊗
Congratulations to all the new adults!👏

Shadow the Hedgehog was released around the time you new adults were born. And last year Sonic X Shadow Generations, also featuring Shadow, was released.

Please tell us about any games you often played😆

Tama and Friends

Coming of Age Day Congratulations㊗🎉
This year, Kuro, Koma, and Gon are celebrating✨

This is a time when you often meet old friends. It makes us nostalgic and reminds us of our childhoods.

Did we miss any Coming of Age Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Coming of Age Day 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part I
