Macross 7 Recreated in Armored Core VI — Complete With Guitar Controller

The Japanese YouTube personality "musical Instrument salesman Sakamoto" posted a video on December 27 in which Sakamoto pilots a mecha in the Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon game with an actual guitar. In the video, Sakamoto is piloting what appears to be a fan recreation of Basara Nekki's VF-19 Excalibur Custom from Macross 7 . Sakamoto also stated, “ARMORED CORE6: Controlling with your guitar and your whole body.”

In Sakamoto's 20-minute video, he notes the camera uses gyroscopic controls and the different strings are used for command inputs. The YouTuber spends roughly five minutes demoing the control scheme before playing a mission in the game. He also attempts a one-on-one player vs. computer match near the end of the video.

Sakamoto plays a variety of video games using a guitar on his YouTube channel. Notable among them are Elden Ring , I Wanna be the Guy , and Apex Legends . The YouTuber has not said if he will attempt to play a Macross video game with his guitar controller setup.