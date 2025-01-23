Interest
Macross 7 Recreated in Armored Core VI — Complete With Guitar Controller
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Japanese YouTube personality "musical Instrument salesman Sakamoto" posted a video on December 27 in which Sakamoto pilots a mecha in the Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon game with an actual guitar. In the video, Sakamoto is piloting what appears to be a fan recreation of Basara Nekki's VF-19 Excalibur Custom from Macross 7. Sakamoto also stated, “ARMORED CORE6: Controlling with your guitar and your whole body.”
In Sakamoto's 20-minute video, he notes the camera uses gyroscopic controls and the different strings are used for command inputs. The YouTuber spends roughly five minutes demoing the control scheme before playing a mission in the game. He also attempts a one-on-one player vs. computer match near the end of the video.
Sakamoto plays a variety of video games using a guitar on his YouTube channel. Notable among them are Elden Ring, I Wanna be the Guy, and Apex Legends. The YouTuber has not said if he will attempt to play a Macross video game with his guitar controller setup.
Sources: @mekakushi_saka's X/Twitter account, Musical Instrument Salesman Sakamoto's YouTube channel (link 2) via Hachima Kikō